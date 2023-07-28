By early August, both the garden and the gardener begin to show signs of wilting! It has become a challenge to deal with the extreme heat, low humidity, blistering sun, drying winds, and little-if-any rainfall. Perhaps some simple garden tasks can lessen this malaise.
This is a good time to evaluate plants in the garden. Which are best at surviving?
Maybe there is a need to move some plants to a location with more afternoon shade or better wind patterns. Don’t hesitate to make changes. With wise planning, new selections may be a better fit. Landscape choices are not forever...conditions vary, preferences change and some plants simply wear out with time.
With fall planting in September and October, now may be the right time to prepare new beds or create a raised plot that is easier to reach. Why not consider a small vegetable plot among the ornamentals or add a large container for colorful winter annuals?
During August, continue deadheading annuals, perennials and roses that have survived the heat. Other than those in containers, not many perennials should be fertilized this month. However, palms and citrus trees should be fed any time from the end of August into early September. To encourage more bloom on oleander, red bird-of-paradise and yellow bird-of-paradise, prune the plants lightly.
Harvest ripe lemons from the tree as needed. The flavor and juice quality are much better if the fruit is left on the tree until ready to be used. Lemons will keep in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks but will hold for months on the tree without deteriorating.
Spider mites may begin appearing on roses and other perennials. Mottled foliage with fine webs on leaf undersides helps to identify the presence of these minute red insects. Hose plants off daily, preferably in the morning, to wash away insects.
Appearing this month on prickly pear pads are patches of white cottony cochineal scale. These insects can be easily removed with a blast of water from the garden hose. Also, tiny flying whiteflies may show up in clouds from the underside of leaves when the plants are disturbed. It is difficult to totally eradicate these pests but a simple soap spray of one tablespoon of dishwashing detergent such as Dawn to one gallon of water will help control their numbers. Keep a sharp eye out for large black beetles that can be found gnawing on cactus and prickly pear pads. Pick these off and destroy.
Statistically, August is the busiest “vacation month” throughout the world. If you are leaving for a while, remember that garden tasks will be awaiting your return. For gardeners and non-gardeners, this is also “butterfly month,” so be on the watch for these whirling beauties including migrating monarchs... and enjoy the show!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone