Now in full bloom at the Arid Garden, Mexican oregano (Poliomintha maderensis) also offers its spicy, sweet scent to summer's visiting hummingbirds.

 Mary Kidnocker

By early August, both the garden and the gardener begin to show signs of wilting! It has become a challenge to deal with the extreme heat, low humidity, blistering sun, drying winds, and little-if-any rainfall. Perhaps some simple garden tasks can lessen this malaise.

This is a good time to evaluate plants in the garden. Which are best at surviving?



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

