Green Valley Gardeners: Spring drama in the desert garden

You can’t help but notice! Large Agaves that are often “background plants” in the landscape are suddenly shooting up asparagus-like spears skyward. These fast-growing flower stalks started poking out from plant centers during the past few weeks, some reaching 20-feet or more. Now what happens?
These stalks will branch into either a spike with blooms all along the sides … or into a candelabra form, producing gold, yellow, deep red, or white flowers.
A draw for bees during the day and bats or moths at night, the flowers drip with rich nectar.
Agaves are succulents that bloom only once. This can occur anytime from 5 to 50 years of age, depending on the variety. When producing the flower stalk, which can reach from 5 to 25 feet, all of the plant’s energy is sent to the bloom. As a result, the Agave plant will then die.
There are at least 130 species in the Agave family, differing in size, shape, color, and flower. Often referred to as an “accent” plant, its fascinating symmetry can be appreciated in the garden or in a container. Agaves are slow growers, so are ideal for containers. Because of the many sizes at maturity, when selecting one, research carefully, being certain that it will fit into the given space.
Agaves like to grow in full sun. Too much shade can cause weak, spindly growth. They are very drought tolerant. For the first few months, water deeply but not often. After that, water only during the hot, dry days of summer. If severely water stressed, the leaves will shrivel and get slightly limp. Cold tolerance depends greatly on the variety and its origin, ranging from minus-10 degrees to plus-20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lower leaves of Agave become dry and turn dark as they age. For a tidy appearance, periodically cut away the damaged leaves. However, if too much is removed from the bottom, the plant ends up looking like a pineapple. Additionally, when the sharp leaf terminals encroach near a walk or patio, it is recommended to clip ½ inch from the tips.
Agave Snout Weevil can wipe out a plant before its presence is seen. Favored targets are large, broad-leafed Agaves. The small black, hard-bodied weevil with a long snout tunnels into the center of the plant where it lays eggs. Inch-long, cream grubs hatch. A fungus brought in by the weevil then causes plant rot which provides food for the larvae. Crunching sounds from the hungry eaters inside the plant can often be heard!
Leaves will wilt and eventually the entire plant will collapse from the center. The dead plant should be immediately removed and destroyed, as should any remaining grubs or adult weevils. During May and June these insects are most active, so apply weevil or grub insecticide such as Triazicide.
The Agave flowering process is fascinating to observe. There is an erroneous belief that if cutting off the flower stalk, the plant will not die. This is not so; however, resulting bulbils (baby Agaves) and/or seeds do an admirable job of producing future generations.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.