Do you remember the strange little dragon-like flowers in the gardens of your family seniors? Dazzling, bright-colored snapdragon flowers had noses and little mouths that opened when the blossom was carefully squeezed on either side. Childhood memories may even recall the tiny mouth snapping shut as the dragon roared, or maybe it was only a mother’s scornful cry at the destruction of her prized “snaps.”
Snapdragons (Antirrhinum majus) are natives of southern Europe, where they were once grown as a source of oil. In ancient times, they were believed to have supernatural powers and to offer protection from witchcraft. Many aging family matriarchs thought the flowers could restore the beauty of their youth.
These cool-season perennials can handle most of our desert frosts. However, with the arrival of summer heat, they begin to look wilted and weary, eventually ceasing to bloom.
For desert gardens, it is advisable to plant snapdragons during autumn, in full sun to partial shade. Among the available options are dwarf plants which mature at six to 15 inches high and form a dense, bushy plant with many flower stalks. Taller varieties are less bushy, reaching 30 to 40 inches high, so they may need to be staked for support.
Blossoms can be found in nearly every color except blue. Shades are vibrant, bold hues to soft pastels and bi-colors. Additionally, many snapdragons are lightly scented.
As the plants develop, pinch the stem off to encourage branching into a fuller plant. Regular deadheading increases the amount of bloom and length of the bloom period. Many varieties self-seed and return on their own, although they may sometimes look different from the original plant.
Besides brightening the winter landscape, snapdragons look great as fillers in hanging baskets, add cheer to the vegetable border, and provide long-lasting cut flowers for the dining table.
Apply water at the plant base rather than from above, which moistens the foliage and encourages mildew or rot. Approximately one inch of water per week is recommended. Once plants are established, allow the soil to dry out slightly before watering again. According to directions, plants are fed every four to six weeks with a complete, water-soluble fertilizer.
Snapdragons are not susceptible to diseases or pests and are one of few plants that are javelina and deer resistant.
Among the varieties commercially available are:"‘LaBella" mix, which is 12 to 18 inches high; "Arrow" mix growing to two feet tall with dramatic colors and strong stalks; "Rocket" multi-color mix at two to three feet tall and more heat tolerant and dependable; and "Madam Butterfly" growing up to 36 inches high and producing amazing double blossoms.
