snapdragon

This cheerful container shows a few of the many available colors as well as various heights of easy-care, long-season snapdragon flowers.

 Mary Kidnocker

Do you remember the strange little dragon-like flowers in the gardens of your family seniors? Dazzling, bright-colored snapdragon flowers had noses and little mouths that opened when the blossom was carefully squeezed on either side. Childhood memories may even recall the tiny mouth snapping shut as the dragon roared, or maybe it was only a mother’s scornful cry at the destruction of her prized “snaps.”

Snapdragons (Antirrhinum majus) are natives of southern Europe, where they were once grown as a source of oil. In ancient times, they were believed to have supernatural powers and to offer protection from witchcraft. Many aging family matriarchs thought the flowers could restore the beauty of their youth.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

