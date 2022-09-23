With pure white flowers and a blissful sweet scent, the name Sacred Datura seems a perfect fit. Because of abundant summer rains, these wildflowers currently seem to be all around us. Also called Jimsonweed, Moon Lily, and Angel’s Trumpet, there is another side to this native plant, one not so divine!
Considered by many to be a noxious weed, Sacred Datura (Datura meteloides) is a member of the nightshade or potato family. It can be found throughout the United States, preferring dry, sandy, or gravelly soils. During its winter dormancy, only the swollen underground root lives beneath the soil where it is cold and hardy to zero degrees Fahrenheit.
Some of the four species of Arizona Datura may be found at elevations up to 6,000 feet, often in washes and roadsides. With dark gray-green, oval-shaped leaves, it can grow to four feet high, spreading along the ground for some distance. Stems are covered with fine gray hair.
From April through November, snow-white flowers contrast vividly against the dark foliage. Sometimes tinged with lavender, the beautiful trumpet-shaped blooms have 6-inch petals with five slender “teeth.” Flowers open in the early evening and close the following day when the sun strikes them. The blossom then wilts and dies.
Moths pollinate the fragrant flowers during nighttime. Each year the plant gets bigger and bushier, especially where left unattended, such as along roadsides and the desert floor. This is truly a plant that prefers no care!
The blossoms are followed by unique two inch diameter globe-shaped, rich brown prickly seed capsules. After drying, these will break open, scattering hundreds of small seeds into the wind, hence, “noxious weed.” It can be pruned back anytime it becomes too large. Wear gloves when handling, as some people are allergic to contact with its leaves or sap.
If ingested, all parts of the Sacred Datura are poisonous. It was, however, one of the most important medicinal plants for early Native Americans. Because of its hallucinogenic powers, Shamans long considered this plant sacred.
Sacred Datura has been memorialized in art and literature. Famous artist Georgia O’Keefe often celebrated the Datura in her paintings. Author Judith Van Gieson describes Datura as “a beautiful and wild gift of the wind with flowers white as wedding dresses, releasing a lush, delicate fragrance.”
Plant from seed in spring or autumn in full sun or partial shade. It needs no fertilizer and is not susceptible to pests or disease. Very drought tolerant, it will easily survive on natural rainfall. Cut the entire plant to the ground in fall when the leaves are yellow.
This large mounding plant should be started where you can enjoy its sweet evening perfume and see it in the morning before the mid-day sun causes the lovely flowers to close. Then simply sit back and enjoy your Sacred Datura.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
