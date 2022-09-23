Datura

With its large, white funnel-shaped flowers and sweet fragrance, Sacred Datura is classified as a native wildflower, and wild it is, popping up along roadsides and throughout the manicured landscape.

With pure white flowers and a blissful sweet scent, the name Sacred Datura seems a perfect fit. Because of abundant summer rains, these wildflowers currently seem to be all around us. Also called Jimsonweed, Moon Lily, and Angel’s Trumpet, there is another side to this native plant, one not so divine!

Considered by many to be a noxious weed, Sacred Datura (Datura meteloides) is a member of the nightshade or potato family. It can be found throughout the United States, preferring dry, sandy, or gravelly soils. During its winter dormancy, only the swollen underground root lives beneath the soil where it is cold and hardy to zero degrees Fahrenheit.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

