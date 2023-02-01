February has become widely known as the “month of love.” As most of us realize, expressions of love can take many forms. Throughout the world, the gift of flowers has become an accepted symbol of true love, although certain flowers are recognized for being more romantic than others. Following are a few examples.

Red roses are undoubtedly the most popular gift flowers for Valentine’s Day. Their message clearly says “I love you.” A yellow rose stands for joy, warmth, and friendship. Pink expresses appreciation, while peach denotes the energy of passionate love. White suggests purity or new beginnings. Be sure to choose carefully when picking your rose color!



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

