February has become widely known as the “month of love.” As most of us realize, expressions of love can take many forms. Throughout the world, the gift of flowers has become an accepted symbol of true love, although certain flowers are recognized for being more romantic than others. Following are a few examples.
Red roses are undoubtedly the most popular gift flowers for Valentine’s Day. Their message clearly says “I love you.” A yellow rose stands for joy, warmth, and friendship. Pink expresses appreciation, while peach denotes the energy of passionate love. White suggests purity or new beginnings. Be sure to choose carefully when picking your rose color!
Daisies are second on the list of favored romantic flowers, representing innocence and purity. Apropos for young love.
Red tulips remain very popular in Europe. They are given to convey loyalty and perfect love, like they were in early Victorian literature. Lilies, which have been cultivated for over 3,000 years, have continued to stand for tenderness and a certain refined splendor.
Orchids are next on the romantic list. They are the largest family in the blooming plant world with over 25,000 species. Their tropical magnificence has come to symbolize fertility, exotic beauty and – of course – love.
Other flowers near the top of the “most romantic” list include: intoxicatingly fragrant purple lilacs for a first love; iris expressing faith, passion, hope, and wisdom; and the many-colored, long-lasting carnations.
When choosing an appropriate flower as a perfect gift for one of your favorite people, look carefully at the many options. Then select straight from the heart!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone