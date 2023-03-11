IMG_2757.JPG

Rosemary is colorful, heat tolerant and edible, with a long and interesting history dating back to 5000 B.C. 

 Mary Kidnocker

Early Greek students wore rosemary garlands around their heads to improve their memory. In ancient Rome, it became associated with Venus, Goddess of love, and was often used at both weddings and funerals. One of the oldest herbs on record, rosemary was written about on stone tablets from 5 millenniums B.C. In the New World centuries ago, rosemary was commonly used in the Sonora region for both culinary and medicinal purposes by Father Eusebio Kino and his followers.

During our present-day winters, rosemary shows off its tiny blue flowers when little else is blooming. Year-round, it scents the landscape with a unique herbal, spicy sweetness. Delectable recipes can be seasoned with its tantalizing flavor. Beekeepers prize the honey made from its edible flowers. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is a vigorous plant found throughout the world in upright, prostrate, or spreading forms. All it needs are 6 to 8 hours of daily sun, excellent drainage, and good air circulation.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

