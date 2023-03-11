Early Greek students wore rosemary garlands around their heads to improve their memory. In ancient Rome, it became associated with Venus, Goddess of love, and was often used at both weddings and funerals. One of the oldest herbs on record, rosemary was written about on stone tablets from 5 millenniums B.C. In the New World centuries ago, rosemary was commonly used in the Sonora region for both culinary and medicinal purposes by Father Eusebio Kino and his followers.
During our present-day winters, rosemary shows off its tiny blue flowers when little else is blooming. Year-round, it scents the landscape with a unique herbal, spicy sweetness. Delectable recipes can be seasoned with its tantalizing flavor. Beekeepers prize the honey made from its edible flowers. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is a vigorous plant found throughout the world in upright, prostrate, or spreading forms. All it needs are 6 to 8 hours of daily sun, excellent drainage, and good air circulation.
This herb’s evergreen leaves are covered with a stickly, resinous oil which produces a sharp odor when touched. The oils are used in perfumes and cosmetics to alleviate stomach ache and headache, and as a moth repellent. Many people still believe it helps improve memory retention.
Plant rosemary in spring or fall in full sun. Because seeds are difficult to germinate, starting with nursery-grown plants is recommended. It should be kept on the dry side in summer. Because this tough plant likes our desert summers, it can be planted against a hot wall or where it receives reflected heat. Some varieties do well in containers; the creeping form is also useful in hanging baskets. Rosemary is cold hardy down to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. It is not susceptible to pests or disease and does not need to be fertilized.
Leaves are green and fragrant year-round, with the small blue flowers appearing from January through April. Not only can the leaves be used as a culinary herb, but the flowers are also edible and can brighten a salad. When using Rosemary in the kitchen, pick leaves in the morning when the oils are at their peak. If not using right away, spread leaves to dry in a cool area or freeze immediately.
In 1986, the plant collection at The Arid Garden was began with several small gifted rosemary plants. Each of the originals continue to thrive today. Stop by the demonstration garden just off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I. and view these still-lovely herbs…keeping in mind that throughout its long history, rosemary has been associated with loyalty, friendship, and pleasant memories!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone