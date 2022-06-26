Green Valley Gardeners: Patriotic colors in the desert landscape

In 1777 members of the Continental Congress adopted the flag of the United States, one of red, white, and blue colors. Over time, red has become associated with courage, hardiness, and valor. White denotes purity and innocence; and the color blue represents justice, perseverance, and vigilance. Why not repeat these patriotic colors in the landscape?
For generations, red geraniums (Pelargonium) have been a “summer front porch” favorite throughout much of our nation. These old-fashioned flowers complete the picture with the national flag waving nearby. Can you recall the stirring magazine covers by Norman Rockwell? In the desert, geraniums are not happy with triple-digit temperatures, so must be carefully tended to survive. Get them through the heat and they will thrive during the balance of our temperate year.
Desert-adapted red blooming plants include Autumn Sage, Baja Fairyduster, Chuparosa, Dwarf Bottlebrush, and Firecracker Penstemon. Especially fitting for this season, bright red flower clusters fluttering at the tall ends of Ocotillo branches resemble small flags. Additionally, hummingbirds are wildly attracted to red blossoms which can add to the garden’s entertainment.
There is something special about white in the landscape. On even the hottest days of summer, just looking at white makes us feel cooler. Pineleaf Milkweed has delicate fern-like foliage and butterfly-attracting white flowers spring through fall. There also are Blackfoot Daisies and “Whirling Butterfly” Gaura plants to help freshen long summer days.
After a rain, paper-thin white flowers quickly cover a large shrub called Little Leaf Cordia. Among other desert-adapted plants with cool white flowers are the Native Plumbago Scandens, and white varieties of Autumn Sage, Lantana, and Verbena.
Perhaps the most challenging flower color for the patriotic garden is true blue. Many flowers listed as blue are often more violet-lavender. Sprawling Cape Plumbago plants do produce dependably blue blossoms. They bloom over a long season with phlox-like clusters of cool blue flowers at stem ends.
Described as somewhere between powder blue and lavender is Ageratum, also called Blue Mist Flower. This is a small perennial shrub that when in full bloom is covered by many varieties of butterflies. Rosemary plants are available with light or dark blue blossoms. Particularly the Queen Butterflies do not seem to care whether flowers are “true blue” or not… they are attracted to all.
With these suggestions in mind, this may be the time to begin planning for patriotic additions to the landscape. In the meantime, we can proudly fly our beautiful flag … and have a safe and happy 4th of July!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.