Since we still have time to plant trees before winter, let’s review a couple that get little attention yet grow well in our area. Each of these species originated in Japan, Korea and China.
Bringing a touch of New England autumn to the desert is the Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis) tree. With fall’s cool temperatures, its deep green foliage brightens the landscape, changing to fiery orange, red, and yellow. This is the only tree in the low desert whose slightly fragrant leaves seasonally may turn to bright scarlet.
Deciduous Pistache family members are both heat and drought-tolerant and cold-hardy down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. They grow slow to moderately fast, usually maturing at 30 or more feet high with equal spread. Therefore, be sure to give a small, new Chinese Pistache lots of room in the landscape.
There are male and female Chinese Pistache trees. When males are nearby, female trees will bear clusters of tiny red berries in the autumn after pollination. Turning blue in winter, they attract songbirds. The berries provide a nice color contrast with the peeling, gray-to-pink inner tree bark.
Throughout the United States, Chinese Elm (Ulmus parvifolia) trees are being used to replace American Elm, which widespread Dutch Elm Disease killed. Also called Lacebark Elm, this tree is highly resistant, though not immune, to the dreaded disease. It is also one of the most cold-hardy Chinese species, down to minus-29 degrees Fahrenheit.
Chinese Elm grows rapidly at about three feet per year until it reaches 40 feet tall in 15 years. Depending on growing conditions, attractive deep green foliage can be either deciduous or evergreen. Umbrella-shaped, its branches will gracefully weep as it becomes taller. Because of a deep root system, it is drought tolerant and resistant to windy conditions.
There is not a litter cleanup problem with this Elm tree. Flowers are inconspicuous, and the resulting small, winged seeds are wind dispersed. Besides its nimble movements in the wind, Chinese Elm’s beauty is the peeling bark in picturesque, random patterns of gray, green, orange, and brown colors.
In years past, a donated Red Push variety of Chinese Elm was planted at Continental School to commemorate Arbor Day. There are also a number of mature examples along Morningside Road in the La Posada senior development across the Santa Cruz River.
Why not consider one of these Oriental natives for your landscape? Each is unique enough to draw the attention of passersby and celebrate autumn's arrival in the desert.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone