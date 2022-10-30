Chinese Elm

With a picturesque cascading canopy and colorfully-patterned bark, the Chinese Elm tree demonstrates a large presence in either residential or commercial landscapes.

 Mary Kidnocker

Since we still have time to plant trees before winter, let’s review a couple that get little attention yet grow well in our area. Each of these species originated in Japan, Korea and China.

Bringing a touch of New England autumn to the desert is the Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis) tree. With fall’s cool temperatures, its deep green foliage brightens the landscape, changing to fiery orange, red, and yellow. This is the only tree in the low desert whose slightly fragrant leaves seasonally may turn to bright scarlet.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

