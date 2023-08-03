Once again, after a few rainstorms adding moisture to our dry desert, ocotillos (Fouquieria splendens) are producing many small green leaves. Much of the year these plants occupy their place in the landscape with their tall, gray stems covered with only rigid spines.
Then all of a sudden, the vertical stems are popping with small, dark green leaves. Next, hanging like tiny flags at branch tips, showy coral-red tubular flowers appear. Such is only a small part of the magic produced by this unique plant.
Bare ocotillo stems, though covered by a waxy gray surface, are still able to conduct photosynthesis. Therefore, even if no leaves are present, enough nutrition can be produced by the stems, also called canes, to survive until the foliage again appears.
All ocotillo leaves drop off at the first sign of drought and come back almost overnight after a rain. Depending on the number of rain events, foliage can reemerge and fall off six or more times a year. Leaves may remain on the plant for up to five weeks, producing enough food for its continued growth.
When purchasing an ocotillo in Arizona, attached will be a tag verifying it as a native that was legally acquired. Ideal planting is from March through May, in full sun. Large bare root plants can be very slow to establish a new root system. Smaller-rooted plants which are grower-established in containers have a better survival rate. With a lifespan of 60 to 100 years, ocotillo grows to 20 feet high with a 10- to 15-foot spread.
Water the root area and sprinkle canes daily for the first month or two after planting. If days are very hot, sprinkle twice daily. After establishment, watering is not needed for survival except in the driest conditions. Ocotillo does not require fertilizing or pruning and is cold hardy to 5℉.
Ocotillo spring flowering is perfect timing for the many hummingbirds migrating from Mexico into our western mountain ranges. Other visitors include large black carpenter bees, smaller bees and a variety of birds including finches, verdins, orioles and warblers.
Ocotillo canes have been used for fences, corrals and ramadas for generations. Canes removed from the plant and set into the soil as a thorny barrier will eventually produce leaves after a rain and are referred to as “living fences.” Even the dead wood does not begin rotting for many years.
History tells us that early geologists were able to locate limestone deposits based on where they found ocotillo “forests”...not necessarily magic, but helpful to a field not yet acquainted with modern instruments.
Native ocotillo with its lofty, vertical silhouette complements any landscape, but don’t forget its many built-in traits that add a “touch of magic” to the desert!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
