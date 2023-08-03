IMG_9736.JPG

It only takes a little moisture in the atmosphere to encourage leaves to magically pop along the tall gray canes of ocotillo plants.

Once again, after a few rainstorms adding moisture to our dry desert, ocotillos (Fouquieria splendens) are producing many small green leaves. Much of the year these plants occupy their place in the landscape with their tall, gray stems covered with only rigid spines.

Then all of a sudden, the vertical stems are popping with small, dark green leaves. Next, hanging like tiny flags at branch tips, showy coral-red tubular flowers appear. Such is only a small part of the magic produced by this unique plant.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

