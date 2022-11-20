Barberry bush
Looking much like traditional Holly, Arizona's Barberry bushes show off their prickly leaves and colorful berries, perfect for festive seasonal decor.
 Mary Kidnocker

Whether at Thanksgiving or Christmas, prickly Holly leaves sprinkled with shiny red berries are usually not part of the holiday decor, unless they are artificial. However, Arizona has its own native "Holly substitute" alive and thriving in our desert.

The Barberry family, or Berberis, looks much like the prickly, evergreen shrubs known commonly as Holly (Ilex). There are six species in this state. Most have gray-green leaves with small, yellow flowers in spring, followed by colorful fruit.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

