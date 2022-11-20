Whether at Thanksgiving or Christmas, prickly Holly leaves sprinkled with shiny red berries are usually not part of the holiday decor, unless they are artificial. However, Arizona has its own native "Holly substitute" alive and thriving in our desert.
The Barberry family, or Berberis, looks much like the prickly, evergreen shrubs known commonly as Holly (Ilex). There are six species in this state. Most have gray-green leaves with small, yellow flowers in spring, followed by colorful fruit.
These are very tough, drought and heat-tolerant plants, generally ranging from three to eight feet tall and wide. All members of the genus have leaves ending in narrow, thorny points, the same as Holly.
Two Barberry species are prevalent in Arizona. Most generally offered by nurseries is Fremont Barberry (Berberis fremontii), also called ‘Hollygrape’, which grows in all parts of the state. It has dark blue-green, deep-lobed leaves with spiky tips. Dark blue berries resembling miniature grapes, follow its profuse yellow flowers.
Red Barberry (Berberis haematocarpa), also known as Algerita, is a Pima County native usually found below 4,500 feet, which includes Green Valley. This plant grows to six feet tall with springtime clusters of tiny, fragrant yellow flowers. Although most Berberis varieties have blue fruit, this one has bright red berries. The blue-gray foliage and red berries make a festive contrast.
Firethorn (Pyracantha) is currently covered with red, yellow, or orange berries, depending on the exact variety. After spring’s white flowers fade, fruit begins to color in late summer, gains full brightness by autumn, and often hangs onto the plant until late winter. A favorite food of birds, javelina, and deer, the Firethorn is stripped bare many times earlier than intended!
To accompany colorful berries in your live holiday decorations, one of the longest-lasting cut greens is Desert Broom. Despite its invasive negatives, this plant can offer a touch of refreshing brilliant green. It is not harmed by cutting branches to place on the mantle. Add to a door swag, or create a unique table centerpiece.
Rosemary (Rosmarinus) is primarily recognized as a culinary evergreen herb with a unique scent all its own. It does not mind having a few branches removed for cooking or decorating to provide natural greens and a sweet fragrance.
For a vivid foliage color other than green, consider using stems indoors from a Heavenly Bamboo bush (Nandina domestica). In the winter sun, some leaves remain green while others turn red or bronze. An added bonus is the sprays of small bright red berries to spice up the decor.
Whether walking in the desert, hiking in the foothills or decorating the home for the coming holidays, nature’s many gifts of soft greens, colorful flowers and fruit, and fragrances of the season should not be ignored!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
