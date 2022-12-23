Gold Lantana
Even though a hard freeze will damage both flowers and foliage of these "New Gold" Lantana, their cold hardy roots will allow for a complete recovery in the spring.
 Mary Kidnocker

This is the time of year when we show our affection for family and friends by gift-giving. Looking closely around us, we can see that Mother Nature is generous with us, too. When the rest of the country is being hammered with ice, snow, blizzards, floods, and tornados, our desert has an abundance of gifts for which to be thankful.

Let’s stroll through the winter landscape and recognize a few of the gifts we have been given by nature.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

