This is the time of year when we show our affection for family and friends by gift-giving. Looking closely around us, we can see that Mother Nature is generous with us, too. When the rest of the country is being hammered with ice, snow, blizzards, floods, and tornados, our desert has an abundance of gifts for which to be thankful.
Let’s stroll through the winter landscape and recognize a few of the gifts we have been given by nature.
At The Arid Garden, among Styrofoam cups and frost cloth covers, lingering in the cold morning air are a few remaining bright purple native Verbena flowers embracing a few orange Woolly Butterfly blooms. Step toward the area called the Salvia Garden and be blown away by the many small colorful Salvia greggii flowers. Mostly in shades of pinks and reds, they represent another of nature’s gifts for visitors, including winter’s hungry hummingbirds.
Further down the path, tucked beneath a now-dormant bird-of-paradise, is a cluster of green leaves that secretly appears this time each year. This is a small bunch of Daffodil leaves. Although no one knows its origin, this gift of nature is welcomed each winter. It will slowly develop into a bouquet of dazzling yellow spring flowers. Rather like the gift that keeps on giving!
Beautifully bright Nandina bushes cannot be overlooked this time of year. Even with nighttime temperatures dipping to 26 degrees Fahrenheit, a profusion of red, orange, and green leaves stir bravely in the morning air. These survivors are cold hardy down to 10 degrees and seem to become brighter because of the challenge. Another gift of nature.
Among other desert survivors, a large group of plants may suffer apparent cold damage to their foliage but remain root hardy. Lantana, Yellowbells, Brittlebush, Chuparosa, and Desert Lavender are in this group. Allow the brown leaves to stay on the plants until new growth restarts in spring.
Turpentine Bushes are another gift from nature. Bright green, scented leaves in spring and summer; densely covered with tiny yellow flowers in fall, and then awash with floating seeds carried by the wind in winter. Throughout the year, Turpentine Bushes are appreciated for their unique changes of color.
Another gift from nature is the many agave “pups” that continually pop up around their maturing mother plant. Typically, one large agave will produce up to a dozen or more youngsters before its final bloom. These gifts can be planted around the landscape or shared with friends and neighbors. They transplant with ease and will continue giving for years.
Why not spend a sunny afternoon walking through The Arid Garden, Historic Canoa Ranch, the Anza Trail, or Desert Meadows Park and make a game of observing the many gifts that nature has placed in our desert?
Happy Holidays to all!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone