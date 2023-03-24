Sonoran Desert plants must be robust. They must survive the hottest and driest years and still look great. The techniques they use are what make them so special and contribute to their unique beauty. Likewise, it is important that gardeners know the conditions to which the plants are adapted, and to better understand how to care for them.
Broad-leafed plants growing in the north are adapted to their climate just as the saguaro are adapted to Sonoran Desert conditions. Here, the biggest limiting factor placed on plants is aridity. Lack of moisture is the driving force of plant evolution in this environment. Methods plants use to survive in an arid atmosphere consist of three basic techniques: avoidance, succulence and tolerance.
Some plants simply avoid activity when weather is not favorable. We refer to these as annual plants. The reason there are beautiful wildflower shows only every few years is because the plants are living in seed form until there is enough water to sustain them. During the next couple of months, a wildflower “bumper crop” is expected in this area because of our recent timely autumn and winter rains. These plants have evolved to simply not exist when the conditions are unsuitable. Annuals complete their entire life cycle of germination, flowering, and seed production in just one season.
Succulent plants are those that store water in their leaves, stems and roots. Besides cactus, among other plants that have developed a method of storing water in their tissues are: aloes, agaves, ice plants, and many euphorbia. Succulents take up available water quickly, often more than required. Any extra water is stored by the plant for use during drier periods. Hence, this method is another adaptation to living in an arid environment. Root systems of succulents are often quite extensive, sometimes twice the plant diameter, which further aids gathering and storing of moisture.
The last plant strategy for living in an arid environment is drought tolerance. In our desert, many plants have developed structures to withstand even extremely arid periods. A few examples are tiny-leafed creosote bush, brittlebush and palo verde trees. Most water loss is due to transpiration from leaves, so the smaller the leaf, the less moisture lost. Palo verde may be without leaves throughout the seasons, but its green stems and branches permit continued photosynthesis, or food production. Other plants such as creosote have a waxy coating on their leaf surfaces that discourages water loss. Additionally, the soft leaves of some native plants such as brittlebush are covered with tiny hairs that prevent hot winds from desiccating the plant surfaces. Each of these traits encourage necessary drought tolerance.
The Sonoran Desert landscape is different from any other place in the entire world. Keep in mind that native plants grow where they do for a simple reason: this is where they have adapted to succeed!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
