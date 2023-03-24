IMG_5484.JPG

Desert marigold wildflowers at the Arid Garden are sometimes dense and other years sparse. Some seasons there are none, depending on weather conditions and moisture.

 Mary Kidnocker

Sonoran Desert plants must be robust. They must survive the hottest and driest years and still look great. The techniques they use are what make them so special and contribute to their unique beauty. Likewise, it is important that gardeners know the conditions to which the plants are adapted, and to better understand how to care for them.

Broad-leafed plants growing in the north are adapted to their climate just as the saguaro are adapted to Sonoran Desert conditions. Here, the biggest limiting factor placed on plants is aridity. Lack of moisture is the driving force of plant evolution in this environment. Methods plants use to survive in an arid atmosphere consist of three basic techniques: avoidance, succulence and tolerance.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

