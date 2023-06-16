Long, leathery, dark green leaves in a loose, rounded canopy currently covered with tiny, cream-white flowers in large showy clusters… sounds much like the description of a very familiar evergreen oleander shrub. Instead, meet the robust native Arizona rosewood (Vauquelinia californica).
With each individual flower resembling a miniature wild rose, this specimen has been placed into the rose family. Readily found growing in canyons and on rocky slopes at 2,500 to 5,000 feet elevations, this rosewood thrives through southern Arizona, New Mexico and northern Mexico. Now in full bloom, it can be easily spotted on the drive up to Mount Lemmon and where cultivated throughout the local La Posada campus.
Plant this moderately-slow grower during spring or autumn in full or partial sun. It is usually grown as a large shrub, but some landscapers prefer to keep it trimmed into a small upright tree with a round canopy. For the latter form, each year in early spring simply prune off the lowest two or three branches. Do not remove more than 25% of its foliage in any one year.
Rosewood’s water needs are considered low to moderate, with the plant responding to a deep soaking every one to two weeks during summer’s heat and monthly in winter. It is not considered susceptible to either disease or pests.
After established, an Arizona rosewood may be hardy down to -10 degrees Fahrenheit, yet when young is considered reliably cold-tolerant to at least 15 degrees Fahrenheit. The leaves often turn a bronze color in cold weather. A large, mature shrub near the front gate of the Arid Garden demonstration garden in Desert Hills I has had no winter cold protection but remained viable for at least 20 years.
When it is grown as a large shrub, rosewood can be used as an unclipped hedge, screen, wind break, border or noise barrier. Whether used as a shrub or small tree, evergreen Arizona rosewood produces little debris so is a good specimen for patio, courtyard or poolside… and easily fits into any picturesque Southwestern environment.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
