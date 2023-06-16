IMG_7110.JPG

Native Arizona Rosewood trimmed as a small tree or large shrub has been covered with multiple clusters of creamy-white flowers.

 Mary Kidnocker

Long, leathery, dark green leaves in a loose, rounded canopy currently covered with tiny, cream-white flowers in large showy clusters… sounds much like the description of a very familiar evergreen oleander shrub. Instead, meet the robust native Arizona rosewood (Vauquelinia californica).

With each individual flower resembling a miniature wild rose, this specimen has been placed into the rose family. Readily found growing in canyons and on rocky slopes at 2,500 to 5,000 feet elevations, this rosewood thrives through southern Arizona, New Mexico and northern Mexico. Now in full bloom, it can be easily spotted on the drive up to Mount Lemmon and where cultivated throughout the local La Posada campus.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

