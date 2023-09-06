Ornamental grasses provide a delightful contrast to the sometimes harsh and prickly plants in the typical desert environment. Muhlenbergia, commonly called “muhly grasses,” consists of over 50 species of Southwest and Mexican native clump-forming grasses. Following are a few examples.
Deer grass with gray-green leaves and waving creamy flower spikes is probably the most common muhly grass. Blooming in late summer, flowers soon dry to a light straw color and remain upright and attractive through most of winter.
Bamboo muhly is distinct from other muhly grass with its erect and arching stems up to 4 feet tall that move gracefully with the smallest breeze. This grass blooms from March to May, sporting rather insignificant flowers.
Lindheimer’s muhly adds color to the landscape with its blue-gray bottom leaves and light purplish-gray flower stalks, upright to 5 feet tall. The colorful stalks last through most of the winter.
Regal mist grass produces masses of vibrant, wispy pink flowers from September to November that are especially vibrant when backlit at sunrise or sunset. This muhly grass matures at 3 feet tall and wide and is colorful enough to brighten any landscape!
All of the graceful muhly ornamental grasses deserve to be used more widely in the desert. Most nurseries carry a variety of muhly grasses suitable for this area. Choose from available options and enjoy watching their grace as they move in the slightest breeze!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
