Ornamental grasses provide a delightful contrast to the sometimes harsh and prickly plants in the typical desert environment. Muhlenbergia, commonly called “muhly grasses,” consists of over 50 species of Southwest and Mexican native clump-forming grasses. Following are a few examples.

Deer grass with gray-green leaves and waving creamy flower spikes is probably the most common muhly grass. Blooming in late summer, flowers soon dry to a light straw color and remain upright and attractive through most of winter.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?