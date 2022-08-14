Green Valley Gardeners: More Desert Garden adventures, challenges

At The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I., this mature Pine tree was ejected from the ground during a heavy monsoon storm on July 17.

 Mary Kidnocker photo For the Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Located in Desert Hills I. just off Camino Encanto, The Arid Garden is open to the public and is primarily supported by local non-profit garden club Green Valley Gardeners and generous friends of the garden. Many plant collections begun as early as 1986 still thrive under the guidance and care of a small group of dedicated volunteers.

Over the years, White Elephant Grants have funded materials for fencing the entire property, turned gravel paths to paved walks, built safe bridges over the wandering washes, added plant identification signs, and constructed a substantial storage shed. Thanks to various fundraisers and donations, plus an annual budget from the garden club, there are useful tools, updated plants, and repairs … all necessary to the operation of a successful garden.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?