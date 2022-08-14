Green Valley Gardeners: More Desert Garden adventures, challenges

Located in Desert Hills I. just off Camino Encanto, The Arid Garden is open to the public and is primarily supported by local non-profit garden club Green Valley Gardeners and generous friends of the garden. Many plant collections begun as early as 1986 still thrive under the guidance and care of a small group of dedicated volunteers.
Over the years, White Elephant Grants have funded materials for fencing the entire property, turned gravel paths to paved walks, built safe bridges over the wandering washes, added plant identification signs, and constructed a substantial storage shed. Thanks to various fundraisers and donations, plus an annual budget from the garden club, there are useful tools, updated plants, and repairs … all necessary to the operation of a successful garden.
Chief among the negatives that can occur in a public garden, there have been a number of weather-related instances. Widespread plant damage resulted from the infamous 3-day “deep freeze of 2011.” Over the years, several large shade trees have been uprooted by high wind episodes. There was also: a runaway vehicle that took out a bridge and clusters of mature cactus, ongoing packrat invasions, hailstorms that added holes throughout the shed roof, and heavy concrete benches destroyed by falling tree limbs.
On the past July 16, a brief but severe monsoon season storm visited the area of the garden. Resulting hail stripped many leaves, pine needles, cones, pods, and small branches throughout. Additionally, the reported 75 mph wind gusts jerked two large trees from the soil, including partial root balls. The mature Palo Verde tree, which had a picturesque Applecactus wandering through its many branches, ended up lying across a number of brightly blooming Salvia plants.
An old, very large Pine tree was partially pulled from the ground by the wind and precariously propped against the roof of an adjacent townhome. Obviously, professional help was needed, so tree consultant Greg Doherty, Arborist with Bartlett Tree Service, was called. He immediately looked over the situation and arrived at a workable solution.
Soon with the assistance of a heavy-duty crane and three skilled tree trimmers, the pine was carefully extracted, cut into manageable pieces, and on its way to the landfill.
It is now up to the garden volunteers to carefully remove the remains of the Palo Verde tree after cutting it free from the Salvia area. Lastly, there will be a within-budget consensus of ideas for replacement plantings, nurseries to be visited, purchase of plants and soil to fill the holes left by large root balls, irrigation lines to be connected, and finally the installation of new trees and plants.
You are invited to stop by this desert garden and, with us, recall its ongoing adventures as you enjoy its comfort and beauty!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.
