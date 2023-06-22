According to the calendar it is now summer. However, considering all of the triple-digit temperatures, it seemed to have begun several weeks ago. On the other hand, after a week into the “official” monsoon season, there has been no turning of winds to the southeast nor accompanying rains.
Plants of the desert wait patiently for monsoon madness to begin, and they then spring into action. Seeds such as those for the annual Arizona poppy lie dormant within the desert soil, waiting to share their bright colors. These poppies have brilliant orange, cup-shaped flowers with crimson centers facing upward on hairy stems. With rain, they will brighten roadsides throughout the area.
For the crispness of white in the landscape, rains bring out little-leaf cordia (Cordia parvifolia), a shrub with small crinkled gray-green foliage. The thin, pure white flowers are held in clusters at branch ends. This cordia’s delicate appearance belies its tolerance of extreme drought and heat. It flourishes in medians and along roadsides around the Santa Cruz Valley.
Tall, lanky Arizona yellow bells (Tecoma) have been sporting their trumpet-shaped yellow flowers for several weeks. Bloom period for this shrub is April through November, but the large flush of color occurs with the summer rains. The Tecoma family also contains Arizona orange bells with larger, deep orange blossoms.
Much of the time Texas rangers (Leucophyllum species) are considered
over-abundant, showing up everywhere. When in bloom, there simply cannot be too many! These shrubs create their own fragrant world of purple, lavender, blue, white and shades of pink blossoms. Even tightly-pruned “green meatball” shrubs push what flowers they can manage through the overly-dense branches. The gifts keep coming — after blooming, Texas rangers leave a carpet of fallen flowers beneath to give us “lovely litter” in the landscape.
Responding quickly to the monsoon season rains, another flush of green ocotillo leaves and bright-colored, nectar-laden flowers appear. This may be the second or third time for new leaves and blooms this year. The many varieties of cactus also show their colors again. This list includes the families of echinopsis, mammillarias, trichocereus and barrel cactus.
Among flowering plants and shrubs that produce heavier bloom in response to the summer rains are both Mexican and red bird-of-paradise; vanilla-scented bee bush; purple verbena; blue Russian sage; purple vitex; gaillardia; multi-colored autumn sages; lavender society garlic; turpentine bush; and brilliant red Baja fairy duster.
Ornamental grasses pop with higher humidity and seasonal rain. Among local favorites are regal mist muhlenbergia, tanglehead and any of the various grama grasses, all of which grow rapidly and begin to bloom during the monsoon season.
Not to be overlooked are summer-blooming wildflowers such as petite dyssodia (also called dogweed); native paper-flower; prickly poppy; and bahia, a desert marigold look-alike. To please the butterflies, there is
any member of the milkweed family, especially dainty pineleaf milkweed.
What gardener doesn’t appreciate an occasional surprise? To enjoy this one, you must plant dormant bulbs in autumn, preferably in partial shade. The following summers after a drenching downpour, rain lilies (Zephyranthes species) pop out of the ground, quickly bursting into delicate pink or white blooms.
Rain lily flowers fade rapidly, leaving only their foliage as a reminder that they will return with another rain. This is where patience and faith enter into the wait for a rainy monsoon season that surely is just around the corner!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
