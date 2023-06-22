IMG_2440.JPG

Much of the time Texas rangers are considered over-abundant, showing up everywhere. However, when in bloom, there simply cannot be too many!

 Mary Kidnocker

According to the calendar it is now summer. However, considering all of the triple-digit temperatures, it seemed to have begun several weeks ago. On the other hand, after a week into the “official” monsoon season, there has been no turning of winds to the southeast nor accompanying rains.

Plants of the desert wait patiently for monsoon madness to begin, and they then spring into action. Seeds such as those for the annual Arizona poppy lie dormant within the desert soil, waiting to share their bright colors. These poppies have brilliant orange, cup-shaped flowers with crimson centers facing upward on hairy stems. With rain, they will brighten roadsides throughout the area.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?