Green Valley Gardeners: Mesquite tree, icon of the southwest

When observing carpets of partially crushed pods spread over the landscape, homeowners may wonder if Mesquite tree shade is worth the continuing litter collection. Annually it seems the crop is heavier than ever. Because Mesquite pods do not all fall at once, the cleanup appears to go on forever!
Pods and the seeds inside can be ground into meal (flour) which is gluten-free. The pods are quite sweet with a slight “nutty” flavor. The sweetness comes from fructose, which does not require insulin to be metabolized. Seeds contain about 35% protein; pods have 25% fiber. Research has shown that Mesquite meal with its low glycemic index of 25 helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Flavor of Mesquite pods can differ from one tree to another. Desert Harvesters is an organization that promotes appreciation of Southwest native foods. In their studies, it has been found that “non-native Chilean Mesquite pods have a chalky taste similar to Pepto Bismol; whereas Native Velvet, Screwbean, and Honey Mesquite pods tend to have a more fruity, nutty flavor, seldom chalky.”
All varieties of Mesquite provide a very important food source for wildlife. Rabbits, javelina, ground squirrels, wild turkeys, mule deer, and coyotes feed on the foliage, flowers, pods, and seeds. When readily available, Mesquite pods make up 80% of coyote summer diets.
Ground Mesquite flour is generally available at a number of specialty grocery stores in the Tucson area. In the past, prices have been in the $14 to $20 per pound range. Occasionally newspapers will publicize neighborhood Mesquite milling events where the flour is available for sale.
Early Native Americans found a number of benefits of the Mesquite. The black, tar-like sap was boiled and diluted with water to produce eye washes, antiseptic for healing open wounds, chapped skin, sunburn, and lip sores. Local Pimas also used the black tar to dye their hair. The resin was used as a glue to repair native pottery and when diluted and boiled, also used as a paint pigment to decorate the pottery.
The inner tree bark was boiled, then used to construct their unique baskets. Any remaining liquid was used as a laxative. A tea was made from the Mesquite leaves and used for headaches, stomach trouble, and to hasten healing of sore gums. Flowers were boiled to produce a refreshing tea drink. As if these benefits were not enough, a mixture of water and Mesquite flour were allowed to ferment to make an effervescent alcoholic drink, perfect for special events.
Although described by many as a “litter-producing machine,” Mesquite trees have certainly played a key role in the Southwest ecosystem for many reasons and many seasons!
