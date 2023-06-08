When landscape designers plan a Mediterranean garden in a desert setting, they often think of words like: “textures, shades of green, small leaves, aromatic.” Next comes the selection of plants that fit into such a setting and yet can thrive in the desert environment.
Following are just a few of the many tree choices that may be considered.
Aleppo pine is a massive specimen with low branches of lush green needles creating a billowing, full crown much like a secured balloon. This Mediterranean native for many years has been able to flourish in the heat, aridity and soils of the desert.
Chinese pistache is the only large tree with reliable autumn leaf color and high, dense shade in summer. This naturally well-formed tree has a round canopy that changes into reds, oranges and yellow prior to dropping all leaves after the colorful show.
Vitex is a small Australian native that presents many small spikes of cool blue flowers, welcome on the hottest days of summer. Its rounded green leaves are deciduous and turn a dusky maroon-to-yellow color just prior to dropping.
Arizona rosewood in early summer is covered with tiny, creamy white flowers held in large, showy clusters. Each individual flower resembles a miniature wild rose scattered throughout the canopy.
Any of these lush trees would help add Mediterranean character to the desert landscape and yet can handle both the occasional cold winter night, as well as intense summer temperatures. An example of each can be seen at the Arid Garden, local demonstration garden in Desert Hills I.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
