The upcoming month brings plenty of beautiful blooms. 

 Mary Kidnocker

May is one of the most anticipated months in the garden, regardless of which part of the country. Many places it can represent the time when frosty nights are past and new annuals can be planted. In the desert, temperatures begin to edge upward, eventually into the triple digits.

Cacti, which have been somewhat insignificant in the landscape, now are ready to step up, attracting pollinators with their brilliant beauty. Colorful flowers have begun appearing on various hedgehog, claret cup, mammillaria, and Trichocereus cactus. Early buds will soon show at the tops of magnificent saguaro.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

