May is one of the most anticipated months in the garden, regardless of which part of the country. Many places it can represent the time when frosty nights are past and new annuals can be planted. In the desert, temperatures begin to edge upward, eventually into the triple digits.
Cacti, which have been somewhat insignificant in the landscape, now are ready to step up, attracting pollinators with their brilliant beauty. Colorful flowers have begun appearing on various hedgehog, claret cup, mammillaria, and Trichocereus cactus. Early buds will soon show at the tops of magnificent saguaro.
May is a prime time to begin planting cactus, palms and succulents. Although heat-loving, these plants prefer being established before temperatures soar.
As it becomes warmer, winter annuals show signs of stress. When it is obvious that time has run out for them, remove and begin planting warm season annuals. Start shopping now for ageratum, coreopsis, gaillardia, portulaca, marigold, celosia, and Madagascar periwinkle, commonly called vinca.
To keep annuals in containers moist enough during the summer heat, at least a 5-gallon pot is recommended. When temperatures reach the 100s, a smaller container can require water several times daily. This is a task for the gardener, and it can soon wash nutrients from the soil.
If grown in containers, plants can be moved around for ideal conditions as the season continues. Afternoon shade can be found under native trees or the patio cover. Flower and vegetable gardens usually require daily watering. Non-desert trees and shrubs should have a deep soaking every 7 to 10 days. To prevent later drought stress, even native and desert-adapted plants appreciate a slow soak during May.
Now is the time to again fertilize citrus trees, using a specific citrus mix or one with high nitrogen content. Always remember to water fertilizer into the soil immediately after applying.
In May, bee swarms are common and snakes are moving around again. No need to be frightened of either… just be alert! It is also time for the appearance of white fly, aphids, leaf roller caterpillars and spider mites. Insect numbers can be controlled by insecticidal soap sprays or a simple spraying of water from the garden hose. Do not forget to first empty the hose of standing hot water before spraying plants.
May is an exciting time in the landscape…colorful flowers, sweet spring scents, acrobatic hummingbirds, melodious songbirds, baby bunnies, quail line-ups and lots of lovey doves!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone