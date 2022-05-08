It is time to prepare the replacement of weary, cool-season Pansies, Petunias, and Snapdragons. Nurseries have a good selection of summer annuals; most are in bloom so flower colors can be verified. Good choices may be Blanket Flower, Portulaca, Marigold, Ageratum, Zinnia, or Madagascar Periwinkle (also called Vinca).
When temperatures regularly reach into the 100s, small containers can require water three times a day, which is quite a commitment. To keep annuals moist during those periods, at least a 5-gallon container is recommended for potted plants.
Flower and vegetable in-ground gardens often need daily watering. Non-desert trees and shrubs should have a deep soaking every 7 to 10 days. Even if native or desert-adapted, they require a slow soak this month to prevent drought stress later in the summer.
Plants need to be watered more often in summer, but each time with the same amount of water. Therefore, drip irrigation controllers should be reset to water more frequently during the hot, dry season, without changing the length of time for each watering.
Citrus trees can be fertilized during May, using citrus food or high nitrogen ammonium sulfate. Also begin watching for Orange-dog caterpillars on citrus. These voracious eaters look much like bird droppings on the leaves, and should be removed.
Palm trees can be planted this month along with cactus and succulents. Warmer temperatures encourage new root production, helping the plants get established before more extreme summer heat sets in.
Palms should also be fed now, using a specific Palm fertilizer available at most garden centers. Carefully follow package instructions, and always water the fertilizer into the soil immediately after applying.
May is the time for finding new insect invasions. Most noticeable are clouds of whiteflies rising from disturbed plants. Due to their numbers and mobility, this is a challenging insect to eradicate. Try controlling the population by spraying with a soap compound made from 2 tablespoons of dish detergent in one gallon of water. It should be washed off the foliage after 30 minutes, by which time it should have done its job.
Generally, Aphids and Spider Mites can be controlled by spraying the leaves with water from the garden hose, or using an insecticidal soap spray. Spittlebugs can make plants appear unsightly, but actually do little harm, so simply blast them away with water.
Blooming this month will be Cholla, Prickly Pear, Saguaro, Hedgehog, Mammillaria, and Trichocereus Cactus. Many native trees and shrubs display their breathtakingly colorful and often sweet-scented blossoms. Migrating songbirds stop to entertain. In conclusion … May is a great time to enjoy the desert garden!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.