This month is a time for patience while waiting for any late-season frosts to pass. Don’t let warm, sunny afternoons suggest it is time to put the frost cloths away. Continue to be prepared to protect cold-sensitive plants on nights when the temperature suddenly dips.
A number of these vulnerable plants are looking more than a little tired with their damaged, brown foliage. Case in point is lantana. The urge to cut away all of the rolled, crinkled, bronze leaves and stems can be overwhelming right now. Since this area's average last frost date is March 15, pruning damaged plants is not yet recommended. The unsightly brown leaves can actually help to protect roots and any new growth from surprise cold spells that could still occur during the next few weeks.
Roses should have had their severe January pruning, and by mid-February the fertilization schedule can be resumed. Since cactus and succulents are warm-season growers, they do not need feeding now. The annual citrus feeding routine can begin this month. Water trees well before applying a high-nitrogen, granular mix beneath the canopies. After feeding, soak the soil again to help release the nutrients. The Green Valley Extension Office has a Citrus Fertilization Chart available. Phone your request and any questions to 520-648-0808.
Among other current garden chores, continue the care of colorful annuals with a monthly fertilizer application. Those in containers can be fed with a water-soluble general solution every other week. If using a time-release mix, keep in mind that it is effective only half as long in the desert, as stated on the package.
Continue to deadhead spent flowers to help extend the bloom period. As early spring temperatures begin to warm, continue watering plants the usual amount, but increase the frequency slightly. This can mean adjusting the irrigation timer.
Attracted to flower buds and tender new growth, aphids will begin to arrive with warmer temperatures. For control, wash away with sprays of water from the hose. Homemade or commercial insecticidal soap sprays may also be used. These tiny sucking insects can damage many plants, especially small ones. Though difficult to eliminate, their numbers can be controlled by starting early.
February is the time to closely search your cassia bushes for tiny buds or clusters of petite lemon-yellow flowers. Drifts of brightly colored African daisies have already popped, along with dense ornamental pear blossoms and dazzling golden Carolina Jessamine flowers. Why shouldn’t enthusiastic desert gardeners be increasingly convinced that spring must be close by!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
