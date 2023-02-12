Cassia bushes

This group of silvery-leafed cassia bushes are among the first native plants to bloom during the transition from winter to spring in our desert.

 Mary Kidnocker

This month is a time for patience while waiting for any late-season frosts to pass. Don’t let warm, sunny afternoons suggest it is time to put the frost cloths away. Continue to be prepared to protect cold-sensitive plants on nights when the temperature suddenly dips.

A number of these vulnerable plants are looking more than a little tired with their damaged, brown foliage. Case in point is lantana. The urge to cut away all of the rolled, crinkled, bronze leaves and stems can be overwhelming right now. Since this area's average last frost date is March 15, pruning damaged plants is not yet recommended. The unsightly brown leaves can actually help to protect roots and any new growth from surprise cold spells that could still occur during the next few weeks.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

