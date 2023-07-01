IMG_9391.JPG

Generally, July is not a good month to plant, prune, or fertilize rose bushes. However, hose off plants daily which helps add humidity to the area and control spider mites.

Beginning in July we anxiously watch for afternoon cloud buildup followed by gusty, noisy, sometimes destructive thunderstorms accompanied by heavy but brief downpours. Thus “monsoon season” arrives in the desert.

Because these rains are so unpredictable, continued supplemental watering may be necessary. Use a soil probe to measure, then water to a depth of 1 to 2 feet, depending on plant size. Also, now is the time to watch carefully for signs of sunburn such as color changes or scabbing of plant skin or bark. Be prepared to cover plants with commercial shade cloth or screening available at most hardware stores and garden centers. This is especially critical for newly planted cacti and succulents, as well as plants exposed to the afternoon sun.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

