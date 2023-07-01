Beginning in July we anxiously watch for afternoon cloud buildup followed by gusty, noisy, sometimes destructive thunderstorms accompanied by heavy but brief downpours. Thus “monsoon season” arrives in the desert.
Because these rains are so unpredictable, continued supplemental watering may be necessary. Use a soil probe to measure, then water to a depth of 1 to 2 feet, depending on plant size. Also, now is the time to watch carefully for signs of sunburn such as color changes or scabbing of plant skin or bark. Be prepared to cover plants with commercial shade cloth or screening available at most hardware stores and garden centers. This is especially critical for newly planted cacti and succulents, as well as plants exposed to the afternoon sun.
To keep the July garden looking neat and to encourage further bloom, continue deadheading spent flowers. Long-lived annuals like cosmos, coreopsis, vinca and gaillardia can bloom again after their stems have been cut back by several inches.
Heat-tolerant native perennials such as Angelita daisy, chuparosa, chocolate flower, sundrops and hummingbird mint are available at nurseries and can still be planted. For the vegetable garden, there is time to plant corn, cantaloupe, okra, cucumbers, eggplant, pumpkin and some squash.
Generally during July, many rose bushes are struggling to survive in the heat. Continue removing any spent blooms, but do not fertilize roses, Texas rangers, or dalea now. An application of half-strength fertilizer can be applied to such summer bloomers as red bird-of-paradise, hibiscus and crape myrtle as well as cactus.
July is the time to watch for white, cottony cochineal scale on prickly pear pads. To get rid of these insects, simply wash them off with a strong jet of water from the hose. Additionally, large cactus beetles are easily seen as they sit and chew on cactus, especially around dusk. Use the “pick and stomp” method to destroy these pests whenever spotted.
Citrus fruits are developing, so carefully follow a schedule to water 2 to 3 feet deep, out to the tree drip line. Water every 7 to 14 days depending on soil type and rainfall amounts received.
Keep in mind that pre-emergence weed killer can wait in the soil for 4 to 5 weeks before weed seeds begin to swell. However, even one week after the seedlings begin to show, it will not work. It is recommended to apply pre-emergence products before the first summer rains arrive.
July is the time to anticipate afternoons that begin to fill with building clouds which grow taller, then turn dark... next comes the lightning wildly zig-zagging across the sky prior to rumbling thunder... and finally sweet rain, often followed by breath-taking double rainbows.
Observe closely your garden after the rain rushes in, and out. It is amazing how rapidly the desert responds to the nitrogen-laden lightning and refreshing rain... right before your eyes... such is July!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
