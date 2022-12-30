Texas Ebony tree
This young evergreen Texas Ebony tree at The Arid Garden will receive a deep soaking during January.  Supplemental water added now will promote the tree's ability to withstand summer's extreme heat.

 

 Mary Kidnocker

With its short days, long evenings, and usually lowest temperatures of the year, January may also seem to be the quietest month in the garden. However, there are still a few tasks to do during what many refer to as our “month of winter.”

The coldest temperatures are predicted for this month, so continue to monitor weather forecasts carefully and be ready to protect cold-sensitive plants. Have handy old bedsheets, light blankets, commercial frost cloth, newspapers, cardboard boxes, and Styrofoam cups for covering vulnerable plants.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?