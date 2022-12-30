With its short days, long evenings, and usually lowest temperatures of the year, January may also seem to be the quietest month in the garden. However, there are still a few tasks to do during what many refer to as our “month of winter.”
The coldest temperatures are predicted for this month, so continue to monitor weather forecasts carefully and be ready to protect cold-sensitive plants. Have handy old bedsheets, light blankets, commercial frost cloth, newspapers, cardboard boxes, and Styrofoam cups for covering vulnerable plants.
Mulch insulates and prevents frost heave, which can force shallow roots out of the soil. There is still time to add a layer of organic mulch around plants. Pine needles, dried leaves, straw, or bark chips work well.
Give close attention to watering during January. Many horticulturists believe a thorough soaking of trees in January is the most important watering of the year. An easy method is to place a perforated soaker hose around the tree at the canopy drip line. A long, slow soak now makes for a tougher tree during the hot summer days ahead. Both native and non-desert trees appreciate a deep watering once this month.
Remember to water roses every two weeks throughout this month, which is also time for their first major pruning of the year.
Established citrus trees should be watered every three to four weeks. Measure with a soil probe to ensure you are watering down to a 3-foot depth. Be aware that wetting the soil to this depth may take several hours.
Continue to water annuals and perennials as needed, preferably during daylight hours. Cactus and other succulents can be watered every four to five weeks when there has been no rain. Of course, manage all water needs based on rainfall received.
It is not recommended to prune evergreens, cold-sensitive trees, and legumes such as Acacia, Mesquite, Palo Verde, or Ironwood this month. Soon, Mesquite leaves will fade to yellow and begin falling. Cold temperatures cause native Velvet Mesquites to lose their leaves. However, South American Mesquites lose their foliage gradually, sometimes not until new leaves begin to emerge. Deciduous trees such as Pistache, Arizona Ash, and Kidneywood may be pruned now.
Indoor flowering plants should be kept away from cool or warm drafts. Areas with bright light are good, but avoid direct sunlight. Locate holiday flowering plants in a room with cool nighttime temperatures (55 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit) and daytime temperatures not exceeding 80 degrees. An exception is Cyclamen, which prefers constant cool temperatures.
Additionally, January is the perfect time to browse the countless new slick and attractive mail-order nursery catalogs and websites. Enjoy the bright colors and let the illustrations create a new enthusiasm for your desert landscape successes.
Happy, healthy new year to all!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
