What is there for devoted gardeners to do during December? Temperatures have become consistently cooler and plant growth has noticeably slowed. But this is the temperate desert; there must be some gardening tasks yet to be done in the landscape.
This month is the perfect time to begin planning garden changes, new plantings, repotting, or replacing old material. Why not enjoy the warmth of the winter afternoon sun as you sit on the patio and plan your landscape’s future.
Soon a new selection of garden catalogs will be showing up in the mailbox. To prevent quick, emotional decisions, first do some research and make notes. Think realism… pictured plants may not look as dramatic in the rocky desert soil as when shown in full catalog color. Look catalogs over closely and ask yourself a few questions. In which part of the country were the shown plants grown? Which growing zones are recommended? How drought tolerant are the plants? How cold hardy? Can they accept desert’s 100-degree-plus summers? Do they prefer full or partial sun; maybe shade? How soon will they outgrow your space?
Beneficial ideas may come from a walk through area sites such as Tucson Botanical Gardens or Tohono Chul Park. You can discover new ways to use water-conserving plants, create vignettes for wildlife, meditation, barrio, and xeriscape themes. Using your notebook and a camera, you can progress toward a plan for next season’s garden, and have a delightful stroll at the same time.
Among nearby planning locations are several Green Valley Gardener projects. The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I area, is filled with mostly native, desert-adapted, low care plants. Friday mornings a crew of volunteers is at the garden and will be happy to share information with you. Desert Meadows Park on La Huerta Drive, just off Abrego Drive, has a wide variety of gardens and available volunteers each Wednesday morning. New gardens continue to pop up at Historic Canoa Ranch where you will find knowledgeable answers to your questions from Tuesday morning volunteers.
For specific gardening questions, Green Valley has its own group of Master Gardeners at the Pima County Cooperative Extension Office. During holiday season, call 520-648-0808; leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
By now, your plans for frosty nights are no doubt in order. Old bedsheets, light blankets, or commercial frost cloth should be at hand for protecting vulnerable plants. For columnar cactus, styrofoam cups covering the growing tips are recommended. Listen to local weather forecasts and plan to protect any cold-sensitive plants when temperatures drop into the low 30s.
If you become tired of December’s planning, there is still time to plant colorful cool-season annuals such as Pansy, Petunia, Snapdragon, Stock, and Sweet Alyssum. Additional organic mulch can be added to help conserve moisture and insulate roots. Last but not least, plan to leave lots of time to enjoy the coming holiday festivities!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
