A quick way to brighten a dreary winter day is simply adding colorful annuals around the landscape whether in the garden or a hanging basket on the patio.

What is there for devoted gardeners to do during December? Temperatures have become consistently cooler and plant growth has noticeably slowed. But this is the temperate desert; there must be some gardening tasks yet to be done in the landscape.

This month is the perfect time to begin planning garden changes, new plantings, repotting, or replacing old material. Why not enjoy the warmth of the winter afternoon sun as you sit on the patio and plan your landscape’s future.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

