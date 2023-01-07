Even in winter, don’t be alarmed at a low hum coming from a nearby shade tree. Instead, stop and closely gaze into the lush growth and you may discover it is full of small, green flowers. Bees know that sweet blossoms are a delicacy in mid-winter, so you may have found them busily gathering nectar from an African Sumac tree (Rhus lancea).
This desert-adapted tree is a native of South Africa and a member of the cashew family. It was first introduced in the United States as an ornamental tree primarily for parks and large spaces. Because of its thick foliage, it produces a dense shade canopy which is rare in the desert.
Before you consider planting an African Sumac, there are a few facts you should know. This evergreen retains most of its leaves all winter, replacing old leaves with new ones in spring. Its form is spreading, graceful, and often weeping. Though somewhat slow-growing, it can eventually reach 25 feet high with a spread of 35 feet. Its green flowers are barely noticeable until viewed close up. In autumn, the flowers on female trees will be followed with edible pea-sized berries that were once used to make beer.
The best time to plant this Sumac is in spring or summer, in a location with excellent drainage and part-to-full sun. For an architectural statement, a young tree can be allowed to grow as a multi-trunk tree or can be trained to a single trunk. An “airy” tree, it has an interesting branching pattern accented by rough-textured bark.
An African Sumac tree requires little to moderate amounts of water. It is cold hardy to 15 degrees Fahrenheit yet tolerates hot desert summers. Continued maintenance is an ongoing nuisance for many homeowners. The tiny green flowers will soon drop off and accumulate beneath the tree. Later, clusters of fallen berries create an untidy appearance and cause self-seeding. It may bloom several times a year, creating an abundance of pollen in the air and on the ground, creating a big problem for people with allergies.
Old leaves drop repeatedly in small but annoying quantities. The little willow-like leaves float in the wind, catch on rocks, hang onto other plants, and are difficult to remove, especially when damp. Another negative of this tree is the production of “suckers” on the ground or sprouting from the trunk and branches. To keep the area neat and without creating a mini forest of seedlings, suckers must be persistently pulled out.
Homeowners and HOA’s alike have had many discussions about the African Sumac that outgrew its space… higher than roof tops, hanging over walls, or sending its youngsters into neighboring yards and common areas. Before choosing an African Sumac, stop by The Arid Garden off Camino Encanto and see the lovely old sample growing there. Then give careful consideration to its many pros and cons before adding it to your landscape.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
