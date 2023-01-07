IMG_3664.JPG

This young African Sumac tree is dense with foliage and flower clusters. Many desert allergy sufferers are uncomfortable during its several annual bloom periods.

 Mary Kidnocker

Even in winter, don’t be alarmed at a low hum coming from a nearby shade tree. Instead, stop and closely gaze into the lush growth and you may discover it is full of small, green flowers. Bees know that sweet blossoms are a delicacy in mid-winter, so you may have found them busily gathering nectar from an African Sumac tree (Rhus lancea).

This desert-adapted tree is a native of South Africa and a member of the cashew family. It was first introduced in the United States as an ornamental tree primarily for parks and large spaces. Because of its thick foliage, it produces a dense shade canopy which is rare in the desert.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

