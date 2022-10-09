desert willow tree

Not just beautiful but also containing abundant sweet nectar, the flowers of Desert Willow trees are a popular stop for area Carpenter Bees.

 Mary Kidnocker

The season is right for a certain noisy airborne buzz to suddenly alarm us as we admire a large Mexican Bird-of-Paradise shrub still in full yellow bloom. Closer observance reveals that the threatening sound is coming not from a helicopter but from a large, shiny, metallic black bee. It is time to meet the resident Carpenter Bee again!

This robust insect is a member of the Xylocopa genus, one of over 500 species of Carpenter Bees found worldwide. Looking much like a Bumblebee, they are approximately one inch long and have a booming voice. Though they sound and look menacing, they are not aggressive.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

