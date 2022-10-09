The season is right for a certain noisy airborne buzz to suddenly alarm us as we admire a large Mexican Bird-of-Paradise shrub still in full yellow bloom. Closer observance reveals that the threatening sound is coming not from a helicopter but from a large, shiny, metallic black bee. It is time to meet the resident Carpenter Bee again!
This robust insect is a member of the Xylocopa genus, one of over 500 species of Carpenter Bees found worldwide. Looking much like a Bumblebee, they are approximately one inch long and have a booming voice. Though they sound and look menacing, they are not aggressive.
Males guard the nests and are territorial, occasionally dive-bombing and flying erratically around humans. However, it’s all a bluff because they have no stingers! Female Carpenter Bees can sting, but because of their docile demeanor, they rarely attack unless handled or provoked.
These bees build partitioned nests in burrows of dead wood, ocotillo, yucca stems, bamboo, desert spoons, or even structural timbers. When vibrating their bodies, the rasping mandibles work against the wood. As the nest is constructed, they chew another tunnel several inches long at a 90-degree angle to the opening. Here the female will lay six to eight eggs, leaving each egg with a supply of nectar and pollen for food. Each chamber is then sealed shut.
A female Carpenter Bee produces some of the largest of all insect eggs. Typically, there is one generation each year. She will then die but leaves behind enough food in the nest to sustain the larva into adulthood. The bees return to previously used sites from year to year. Studies show they have gone back to the same yucca stalks for over 10 years.
Working near the surface and not eating the wood, Carpenter Bees actually do little real damage. However, woodpeckers looking for the larva may cause extensive harm by enlarging nest holes in unpainted posts, furniture, deck railings, etc.
At The Arid Garden, a public demonstration garden off Camino Encanto, these important pollinators have been seen recently in the flowers of the Desert Willow tree, Texas Mountain Laurel, and Mexican Bird-of-Paradise. Their bodies are heavy enough to force open the blossoms for the nectar and pollen to be left in the nest with the eggs.
These solitary bees are beautiful, humorous, harmless creatures, invaluable for helping to pollinate part of our desert vegetation. So, the next time you hear or see the impromptu performance of a busy Carpenter Bee, enjoy the experience but don’t be intimidated!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone