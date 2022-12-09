Mary Kidnocker

The gift of a hanging basket brimming with brightly-colored Petunias can continue to bring joy and happy days to both gardeners and non-gardeners throughout the winter months.

 Mary Kidnocker photo

Are you stumped for a gift idea to give your favorite gardener? Full of options are garden centers, florists, nurseries, catalogs, and websites.

If practicality is your thing, how about a pair of tough, sturdy, always appreciated work gloves? In the prickly desert, it is not wise to work in the garden without gloves. What counts more than their appearance, is strong, washable, and thorn-resistant gloves.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

