Are you stumped for a gift idea to give your favorite gardener? Full of options are garden centers, florists, nurseries, catalogs, and websites.
If practicality is your thing, how about a pair of tough, sturdy, always appreciated work gloves? In the prickly desert, it is not wise to work in the garden without gloves. What counts more than their appearance, is strong, washable, and thorn-resistant gloves.
Potting benches save stress on the knees and the spine when repotting plants. Some have drawers or weatherproof storage space for tools, containers, potting soil, or frost cloth. Check at home improvement stores, as well as garden centers.
From simple pine to handmade mosaic, benches for sitting at rest time are appreciated, especially with a soft, all-weather cushion. Perhaps a fire pit for in front of the bench would be an idea for cool-season evenings. These come in a variety of sizes and styles, preferably with a safety spark screen.
Garden catalogs and websites include: “Plow & Hearth”, “Gardener’s Supply Company”, and “Smith & Hawken”. To be found are colorful watering cans, dancing metal chickens and garden angels, windmills, glass reflecting balls, ergonomically-designed tools, weather stations, clever plant supports and stands, rooting vases, and color-changing outdoor lighting.
Gardeners enjoy sharing their space with songbirds, and there is often a special bond between them. Brightly colored ceramic or copper birdbaths make great gifts. There are many birdfeeder styles, shapes, and sizes, including some designed specifically for the type of bird to be attracted. Bird houses of every architectural style add decorative punch to the landscape as well as provide shelter for the birds.
How about a plant stand for indoor or outdoor use? These are good to spotlight a unique plant or just to get a plant off the ground. It is still a plant stand whether a simple wooden stool, a wrought iron bakers’ rack, or a faux marble column.
Artwork always adds a certain ‘zing’ to the landscape. Whether primitive or fine art, it contributes style and personality. Bright ceramic geckos for the wall, Oriental bamboo rocking fountains, small concrete gnomes, life-size metal blue herons, reclining resin cats, glass gazing balls… the list of available garden art goes on and on!
Gardeners appreciate books with beautiful flower photographs, experiences of seasoned growers, and tips by well-known area authors. A gift subscription to “Birds & Blooms” magazine would be repeatedly appreciated by the gardener with an interest in birds. The magnificent photography of both flowers and birds make this publication too special to be tossed, so your gardener can later share your gift by taking it to the waiting room of their doctor or dentist.
To conclude… remember that a true gardener can never have too many plants! Among seasonal favorites now are: Cyclamen, Christmas Cactus, Amaryllis, Paperwhite and Tulip bulbs, and Poinsettia. With a breathtaking variety of colors, one is sure to suit your gift needs. Lastly, consider gift cards from a nursery, book store, garden center or online… perhaps unimaginative to some, but be sure that gardeners are both appreciative and practical!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
