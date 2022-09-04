Green Valley Gardeners: Good-bye Summer; Autumn is on its way

This beautiful Texas Olive tree, with the encouragement of monsoon season rains, is again sparkling with clusters of pure white flowers at The Arid Garden in Desert Hills I.

September is officially the end of monsoon season and later the beginning of autumn. At first the changes become only slightly noticeable … humidity begins to diminish, days become shorter, nights are cooler. There are also more grasshoppers, iridescent fig beetles, green hornworms, butterflies, caterpillars, and weeds.

Summer weeds such as Spurges, Amaranth, and invasive grasses seem to be everywhere. If eradicated before they produce seed, future weed populations are greatly reduced. Spraying with a broadleaf herbicide or pulling out by hand are efficient ways to control their numbers.



