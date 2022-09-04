September is officially the end of monsoon season and later the beginning of autumn. At first the changes become only slightly noticeable … humidity begins to diminish, days become shorter, nights are cooler. There are also more grasshoppers, iridescent fig beetles, green hornworms, butterflies, caterpillars, and weeds.
Summer weeds such as Spurges, Amaranth, and invasive grasses seem to be everywhere. If eradicated before they produce seed, future weed populations are greatly reduced. Spraying with a broadleaf herbicide or pulling out by hand are efficient ways to control their numbers.
To help weary plants recover from summer’s heat, trim off any dead or crispy branches. As an example, shaggy Geraniums can be cut back heavily this time of year. To further encourage new growth, feed lightly with a high nitrogen fertilizer. Water thoroughly after feeding and keep plants well-watered until they recover with coming cooler fall temperatures.
To stimulate continued flowering, cut out dead or damaged rose canes that may be growing from the root stock. Other canes can be cut back by one-third. Afterward, fertilize and keep roses regularly watered.
If you are a vegetable gardener, this is your “time of the year.” When daytime temperatures stay below 100 degrees, begin sowing seed of cool-season vegetables such as: lettuce, carrots, beets, chard, kale, radishes, kohlrabi, leeks, peas and turnips. Onion sets and transplants of cabbage, broccoli, chives, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts can also be planted as soon as commercially available.
Don’t forget the cool season herbs that can be set out this month. Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Cilantro and Oregano are examples of herbs that prefer a sunny location and monthly feeding with a complete, water-soluble fertilizer.
The end of September is a good time to plant garden bulbs such as Narcissus, Freesia, Gladiolus, and Rain Lilies. In the bed, mix composted manure or peat moss with a complete fertilizer such as 6-6-6. A preferred location has morning and mid-day sun with some afternoon shade. Purchase bulbs early while the selection is best. Put them into a paper bag and store in the crisper section of the refrigerator, away from fruit. When the soil has cooled in October, plant into the garden or a container.
“Orange dog” caterpillars, often found on citrus leaves, are hatching now from the eggs of Swallowtail Butterflies. As it consumes the foliage, the caterpillar closely resembles bird droppings so is easy to overlook. Hand-picking is the best way to eradicate it; however, keep in mind that each destroyed caterpillar is one fewer of the lovely Swallowtail Butterflies come spring!
Unlike in other parts of the country, this month does not necessitate putting the garden to bed for the year. Instead, enjoy the change of weather and the garden tasks of what is commonly called “the cooling summer season.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone