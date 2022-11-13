Cape Honeysuckle

This Cape Honeysuckle plant at The Arid Garden has shown off its bright orange flowers each autumn for over 15 years. Each year, winter frost has produced visible damage but with spring comes full recovery.

 Mary Kidnocker

New residents to this area are often surprised to find that frost occurs in our desert. Your garden’s best friend in the winter may be the local weatherman.

In the morning, make it a habit to check the predicted night-time lows. If temperatures are to dip drastically, prepare to protect. Keep in mind that freezing temperatures can occur in the Santa Cruz Valley anytime from now through early April. Don’t tempt the possibility of damaging frost!



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

