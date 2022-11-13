This Cape Honeysuckle plant at The Arid Garden has shown off its bright orange flowers each autumn for over 15 years. Each year, winter frost has produced visible damage but with spring comes full recovery.
New residents to this area are often surprised to find that frost occurs in our desert. Your garden’s best friend in the winter may be the local weatherman.
In the morning, make it a habit to check the predicted night-time lows. If temperatures are to dip drastically, prepare to protect. Keep in mind that freezing temperatures can occur in the Santa Cruz Valley anytime from now through early April. Don’t tempt the possibility of damaging frost!
Most native and desert-adapted plants will survive cold temperatures, but we also have chosen to grow many cold-sensitive varieties as well. Cover these with old bed sheets, light blankets, paper grocery bags, cardboard boxes or newspaper layers.
Commercial frost cloth is available at most nurseries and hardware stores. Carefully read labels before you buy. A good frost cloth should protect plants to about 30 degrees Fahrenheit, some down to 20 degrees.
These cloths may be left on plants for a couple of days because they should admit enough light to sustain the plant. The coldest time of day is just after sunrise, so don’t uncover too early.
Lantana, Bougainvillea, Cape Honeysuckle, Ruellia, Arizona Yellowbells, Queen’s Wreath Vine, and Red Bird of Paradise are all cold-sensitive. However, because they recover from any frost damage so fast in spring, it is not necessary to cover them.
Winter annuals vary in cold hardiness. Petunias and Pansies will accept cold down to 20 degrees. Begonias, Geraniums, and Impatiens are damaged at 32 degrees. Snapdragons, Stock, and Calendula fall somewhere in between. When temperatures dip below freezing, it might be best to cover a bed of “mixed” annuals.
Tangerines and grapefruit trees can tolerate temperatures into the low 20s; oranges into the mid-20s; and lemons into the upper 20s. Most cold-sensitive of citrus are limes which suffer injury when below 32 degrees.
Citrus hardiness depends on the age of the tree and the duration of the cold. For just a few hours, little or no injury may occur. However, if below these levels for 10 or more hours, injury may be severe. For the first two to three years after planting, citrus should be covered when temperatures are below freezing, becoming more cold-hardy as they mature.
Columnar Cactus can be protected by simply inverting a Styrofoam cup over the growing tip. Do not cover any plants with plastic because it transmits cold and will damage leaf surfaces.
Temperatures vary within Green Valley by as much as 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, remember that cold air rushes to low areas, down washes, and arroyos. Often neighborhoods east of I-19 near the Santa Cruz River will have frost, whereas the western ridges do not.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone