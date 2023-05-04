IMG_0959.JPG

Aloe plants, such as these aloe ferox at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, prefer full morning sun or partial shade.

 Mary Kidnocker

When plant catalogs or reference books suggest that a plant “prefers full sun,” it rarely means in desert gardens. Here, full summer sun can be harsh to plants that must have as much sun as possible in places like Minnesota or Maine. Gardeners who have even a slightly shaded area are considered fortunate in the desert.

Lantana and bougainvillea are examples of plants that grow best in our summer’s direct, intense afternoon sunshine. Even reflected heat and sunburned foliage are not problems for these plants. However, there are many more, including cactus and native plants that welcome a break from the heat. This is where varying degrees of shade should be considered.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?