When plant catalogs or reference books suggest that a plant “prefers full sun,” it rarely means in desert gardens. Here, full summer sun can be harsh to plants that must have as much sun as possible in places like Minnesota or Maine. Gardeners who have even a slightly shaded area are considered fortunate in the desert.
Lantana and bougainvillea are examples of plants that grow best in our summer’s direct, intense afternoon sunshine. Even reflected heat and sunburned foliage are not problems for these plants. However, there are many more, including cactus and native plants that welcome a break from the heat. This is where varying degrees of shade should be considered.
Because of the density of their foliage, olive, African sumac and Aleppo pine trees create deep shade. Not all plants can achieve enough photosynthesis to create the food necessary with such little sun. A few plants that succeed in dense shade are: rain lilies, partridge breast aloe and star jasmine vine.
Partial shade can be defined as having direct sun only during part of the day. The most preferred arrangement is an east-facing location with morning sun and afternoon shade. Mexican honeysuckle, purple heart Tradescantia, artemisia, gaura and lady slipper are plants that need sun part of the day, but prefer some shade as well.
Another type of shade is filtered, which for example, is available in the shadow of native trees with small leaves. Mesquites, palo verde and acacia trees produce a desirable dappled shade to accommodate many desert plants. In this group are squid agave, native white plumbago, Mexican petunia, sages and a surprising number of cacti.
Additionally, autumn sage cultivars (Salvia greggii spec) can prosper beneath palo verde and mesquite trees. Daily sunshine peeps between the small, sparse leaves of these native trees.
Over the years at the Arid Garden, demonstration garden in Desert Hills I, experience has shown that the spectacular Trichocereus cactus bloom in filtered shade. Their flowers also last longer into the day when in filtered shade.
As the 30-year-old trees in this garden have matured, it has been noticed that some plants beneath have slowly adapted to the added shade. Flourishing despite the additional shade are: desert honeysuckle, jojoba bush, native grasses and a number of agave.
Plants that have struggled because of the additional shade are: fairy dusters, hop bushes and Apache plume. Rate of growth, foliage density and amount of bloom have noticeably slowed.
Observe your growing spaces as the seasons pass. Take notes. This will make your gardening much easier. There are a number of sources of reference to help with choosing plants for the amount of sun and shade available, but first, it is important that you know your garden.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone