Green Valley Gardeners: Garden Tasks Continue Through August

August’s heat and moisture usually bring an influx of pests to the garden. These summer visitors may be insects or weeds, either of which should be dealt with as soon after arrival as possible.
About now, white patches of cotton-like Cochineal Scale show up on Prickly Pear plants, especially native Santa Rita varieties. It is quite a contrast to see the deep purple pads covered by many white, waxy specks. These unsightly patches can be simply removed with a strong blast of water from the garden hose.
While handling the garden hose, shower off any perennials and infested shrubs once or twice a week to control Spider Mites. These tiny insects are drawn to dry, dusty leaf surfaces but can also be easily washed off.
When a plant is disturbed, often a cloud of Whiteflies may rise from the underside of the leaves. Large infestations are nearly impossible to completely eradicate, but a soapy spray of one tablespoon of dishwashing detergent (such as Dawn) to one gallon of water will help control their numbers.
This month, continue deadheading any annuals, perennials, and roses that have survived the heat and are still blooming. Other than those in containers, not many landscape plants should be fertilized during August.
However, Citrus and Palm trees may be fertilized from the end of this month into early September. For simplicity, there are specific products available for each of these species. Be sure to follow package instructions carefully.
Don’t think that your landscape selections are forever! Conditions change, your preferences vary, and some plants simply wear out with time. Don’t be afraid to make changes in the yard. With thoughtful planning, new selections can be an even “better fit.”
Be on the lookout for Texas Root Rot, a dreaded fungal disease that resides in very specific patches of our desert soil. Symptoms are sudden wilting of leaves on all or part of a plant, followed by death of the leaves which continue to hang onto the plant.
Among the many susceptible trees in this area are: Arizona Ash, Cottonwood, Elm, Sycamore, and Bottle Tree. Texas Root Rot resistant species include: Mesquite, the Acacias, Aleppo Pine, Desert Willow, Hackberry, Palo Verde, and Lysiloma.
Currently there is no method of controlling this disease. Before selecting a new tree, ask about its resistance to this widespread malady.
August is also the time to check Oleander for galls or abnormal growths. If found, cut out and discard the infected branches. Be sure to disinfect pruners between cuts to prevent spread.
Soon it will be time for early autumn planting, mulching, dividing, transplanting, more fertilizing and trimming… so a little “gardener down time” may be in order now. August is prime time for butterfly migration, so enjoy the show while resting!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone