Green Valley Gardeners: Garden Tasks Continue Through August

During summer, the area's many colorfully blooming Oleander bushes help to brighten even the dullest of desert landscapes.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

August’s heat and moisture usually bring an influx of pests to the garden. These summer visitors may be insects or weeds, either of which should be dealt with as soon after arrival as possible.

About now, white patches of cotton-like Cochineal Scale show up on Prickly Pear plants, especially native Santa Rita varieties. It is quite a contrast to see the deep purple pads covered by many white, waxy specks. These unsightly patches can be simply removed with a strong blast of water from the garden hose.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?