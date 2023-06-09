Record-breaking heat, sizzling sun and incredibly dry air will soon make us a bit uncomfortable. To combat summer’s conditions, humans have options. Plants do not. However, there are ways the gardener can assist plants through the season’s challenges. Following are a few suggestions.
As temperatures exceed 100° Fahrenheit, it is recommended that plants growing in containers be watered twice daily. Annuals and perennials in the ground should be watered every two to three days, or more often during continued extreme heat. Midday wetting-down of foliage will help reduce wilting, cool the plants, and slow evaporation through the leaf pores.
If you must be away for the day, try “dribble irrigation.” Drill a 1/16-inch hole into the bottom of a bucket or container. Fill the container with water and set it beside a plant for slow watering.
Agave, cactus and other desert succulents grow quickly when planted prior to the monsoon season. When planting in containers, use cactus mix. When planting in the ground, do not add any amendments to the native soil. Water well after planting; then water twice weekly and on an “as needed” basis during the monsoon season.
If your plants turn pale green or are not growing, flowering, or producing fruit, they may need to be fertilized. This can occur when nutrients are washed away or diluted during heavy monsoon season rains. Feed palm trees with a palm-specific food, then slowly water the fertilizer into the soil.
Sunburn may be the cause of yellowing or discoloration due to intense afternoon sun, especially on the west or south sides of cactus. Commercial shade cloth or simple window screening for protective covering can be purchased at local hardware stores.
To encourage prolonged blooming, continue removing faded or spent flowers from chocolate flowers, gaillardias, geraniums, roses, salvia and zinnias. Do not pull spent blooms off because the embryo could remain to continue forming seeds rather than more flowers. Instead, use a sharp pruner or garden scissors.
Cut back indeterminate tomato varieties to 12 inches when they stop producing fruit. This stimulates new growth and fruit production again in autumn. Otherwise, remove tomato and pepper plants when they stop fruiting. Mix in some organic material such as peat moss or compost and allow the soil to rest until the next planting time.
After a long dry period, soon appearing will be the welcome seasonal rains, brief but blustery storms, the sweet scent of a resulting cool breeze, followed by the hush of priceless moisture soaking into the reinvigorated earth… and you will then know that it is summertime in the desert garden!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
