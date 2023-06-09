IMG_3257.JPG

Plants growing in containers such as this dazzling bougainvillea dry out quickly during the desert's hot, dry season without careful water management.

 Mary Kidnocker

Record-breaking heat, sizzling sun and incredibly dry air will soon make us a bit uncomfortable. To combat summer’s conditions, humans have options. Plants do not. However, there are ways the gardener can assist plants through the season’s challenges. Following are a few suggestions.

As temperatures exceed 100° Fahrenheit, it is recommended that plants growing in containers be watered twice daily. Annuals and perennials in the ground should be watered every two to three days, or more often during continued extreme heat. Midday wetting-down of foliage will help reduce wilting, cool the plants, and slow evaporation through the leaf pores.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

