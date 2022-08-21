Green Valley Gardeners: Fig production in the desert

In the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at the Green Valley Extension Service on Whitehouse Canyon Road, the soft, dense leaves of this Fig Tree contrast with the many typical desert "thorns" surrounding it."
Growing vigorously in Southeastern Arizona are large, picturesque Fig Trees (Ficus spec). Native to the Mediterranean, Figs were first brought to the new world by missionaries, conquistadores, and early settlers. Among several Fig varieties on the University of Arizona campus is a robust tree that dates back to the 1930s.
Figs require full sun all day to ripen the best quality fruit. Under ideal conditions they can often produce two crops in a single growing season. The trees often spread wider than they are tall, having dense foliage of large deeply-lobed leaves. With thoughtful pruning, they can even be grown successfully in hefty containers.
Do not judge a Fig’s flavor the first couple of years; it improves with age. Delicate tree roots are explorers so are known to travel far, often invading adjacent landscaping. Any invasive roots may be severed without damaging the tree.
Keep in mind that this sugary sweet edible is technically not a fruit. The term is used only for ease of description. Botanically, it is really the flower tissue; the true botanical fruits are the crunchy seeds found inside.
More tolerant of neglect than most fruit trees, Figs require regular irrigation to ensure a good harvest. Dig a 6 to 8 inches deep basin under the entire tree canopy. Add a 2-inch layer of mulch, renewing as it disintegrates. Filling this with water each time irrigated will soak the complete root zone. When watering mature trees in summer, every 10 to 14 days will suffice, with half that often during winter. Leaves will turn yellow and drop off if not getting enough water.
Regular fertilizing is usually only necessary for container-grown figs. Splitting of ripe figs may be due to weather conditions or following irrigation of soil that had become too dry. Sourness is caused by Sour Fruit Beetles entering the fruit and bringing bacteria and yeasts. Also a cool period during ripening can cause the Fig to develop less sugars and flavors.
A ripe fig will be slightly soft and beginning to bend at the neck. To reduce spoilage, remove the fruit from the tree with its stem attached. Fresh figs do not keep well and can be stored in the refrigerator for only 2 to 3 days. Dried figs can be stored for up to 8 months.
Probably the best all-around fig is “Black Mission” with its purplish-black skin and strawberry pulp. This large, pear-shaped fruit is good for eating fresh or drying. Additionally, its long-lived, large tree generally will produce two crops annually.
Figs are a good source of B vitamins, especially folic acid, potassium, and magnesium. There are many uses for this natural sweet, such as jam, preserves, pie, chutney, fig bars, and even fig daiquiris. However, a fresh ripe fig straight from the tree may best make for a happy gardener!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.
