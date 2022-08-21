Green Valley Gardeners: Fig production in the desert

In the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at the Green Valley Extension Service on Whitehouse Canyon Road, the soft, dense leaves of this Fig Tree contrast with the many typical desert "thorns" surrounding it."

 Mary Kidnocker photo For the Green Valley News

Growing vigorously in Southeastern Arizona are large, picturesque Fig Trees (Ficus spec). Native to the Mediterranean, Figs were first brought to the new world by missionaries, conquistadores, and early settlers. Among several Fig varieties on the University of Arizona campus is a robust tree that dates back to the 1930s.

Figs require full sun all day to ripen the best quality fruit. Under ideal conditions they can often produce two crops in a single growing season. The trees often spread wider than they are tall, having dense foliage of large deeply-lobed leaves. With thoughtful pruning, they can even be grown successfully in hefty containers.



