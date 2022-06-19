Green Valley Gardeners: Family of summer garden show-offs

The name “Bird of Paradise” suggests a dramatic plant family, each showy and exotic but with its own unique character. These plants return to the desert garden each summer in profusion.
Currently the most noticeable is the Red Bird-of-Paradise (Caesalpinia pulcherrima) with its hot orange-red-yellow plumage and bold fern-like foliage. Growing up to 10 feet high and 6 feet wide, this West Indies-Mexican native thrives during our long periods of high temperatures. It is drought-resistant, but regular watering helps produce more of the striking colorful flowers.
Deciduous Yellow Bird-of-Paradise (Caesalpinia gilliesii) is a graceful shrub with unique blossoms, but not especially showy. Its fern-like foliage is much like that of the red bird. Flowers have creamy yellow petals with bright red 5-inch long stamens and are carried in large clusters at branch tips spring throughout summer.
Gazing at eye-level into the detail of these blossoms is an adventure.
Yellow Bird-of-Paradise, which matures at up to 10 feet high, wants very badly to propagate. Its pods easily burst open when mature and scatter seeds far and wide. Removal of unwanted seedlings may become a maintenance issue, unless in an area that can accept naturalizing. It will survive on little or no supplemental water, but periodic watering will encourage blooming plus more foliage growth.
Evergreen Mexican Bird-of-Paradise (Caesalpinia mexicana) can grow to 12 feet high and wide, and is often pruned with a main trunk into tree form. A native of Mexico, clusters of bright yellow, fragrant flowers bloom from spring through autumn when given supplemental water.
Cold hardy to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the twigs and branches of this bird can suffer some winter damage here. This can easily be trimmed away when frost danger is past. A number of professional landscapers believe that this handsome specimen is under-used as a small, colorful patio tree in a sheltered location.
Before leaving this colorful family, there is another plant to be mentioned. The tropical evergreen African Bird (Strelitzia reginae) is grown throughout Southern California, and is available from florists around the rest of the country. Its strange, spectacular blossoms resemble the head of a feathered, exotically-crested bird.
Exceedingly difficult to grow in the desert, it prefers rich soil and a cool, moist climate. This bird is seen here mostly as a cut flower used to add drama to a floral arrangement.
At The Arid Garden, off Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I., there are labeled examples of Birds-of-Paradise decked out in their seasonal plumage. Stop and visit. Then you may better decide which of these “summer show-offs” best fit into your landscape.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.