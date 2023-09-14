Despite autumn’s official arrival in just a few days, there are still a number of colorful flowers adding interest to the landscape. Whether you prefer velvety purple spikes or vivid compact yellow composites, they can be found this time of year in the Arid Garden. This volunteer-maintained demonstration garden is located just off West Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I., open to the public from dawn to dusk.
Some perennial plants wait for fall to show off their bright blooms. Others simply continue producing their flowers from spring until the first frost appears. As the months pass toward year’s end, remaining flowers become more dazzling...and more appreciated.
Tall, gracefully arching stems of purple Mexican bush sage (Salvia leucantha)
terminate into soft, fuzzy purple blossoms. With abundant moisture, this perennial spends spring and summer rapidly growing. The rounded evergreen shrub can reach 6 feet high and 3 to 6 feet wide. It often freezes to the ground, so is not great to look at in winter. However, when autumn arrives, both gardeners and hummingbirds will acknowledge that it was worth the wait to enjoy its colorful, velvety-textured flowers.
Turpentine bush (Ericameria laricifolia) may be the answer for a hot spot in the fall garden. Each autumn this native plant changes from an unremarkable evergreen shrub to one that is densely covered with flaming gold flowers. When not in bloom, the needlelike leaves give the appearance of a small juniper. As the foliage is rubbed, a soft turpentine scent is released. Growing 3 to 4 feet high and wide, the brilliance of flower clusters carried above the foliage appear to have been painted on.
Among those perennials that have been in flower since May and are still blooming are Mexican oregano (Poliomintha maderensis). This perennial is not only lovely to look at, but as its common name implies, has a sweetly pungent, spicy aroma much like a Mexican kitchen. Its small, deep green leaves are crowded onto long stems of the 3 feet high by 3 feet wide shrub. The tubular, soft lavender flowers are found along branch ends, laden with nectar for hummingbirds’ delight. A further advantage is that when deadheading the spent flowers, your garden gloves pick up the tantalizing scent and smell wonderful for days!
A number of autumn sage (Salvia greggii) hybrids in the Arid Garden continue to bloom. Since spring, these small shrubs have persisted in producing blossoms of
azure, pink, red, purple, magenta and white. All do not bloom at the same time; some rarely stop. With names like hot lips, heat wave, snow white and purple haze, one can only imagine the variations of colors that can be enjoyed by both gardeners and visiting birds.
As long as warm days continue in the desert, these perennials and many more will try their best to prolong their bloom periods. Why not stop by the Arid Garden and enjoy the final rush of autumn color soon?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
