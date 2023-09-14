Despite autumn’s official arrival in just a few days, there are still a number of colorful flowers adding interest to the landscape. Whether you prefer velvety purple spikes or vivid compact yellow composites, they can be found this time of year in the Arid Garden. This volunteer-maintained demonstration garden is located just off West Camino Encanto in Desert Hills I., open to the public from dawn to dusk.

Some perennial plants wait for fall to show off their bright blooms. Others simply continue producing their flowers from spring until the first frost appears. As the months pass toward year’s end, remaining flowers become more dazzling...and more appreciated.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

