fairyduster

Native fairy dusters look much like a gigantic ball of pink cotton candy and will soon catch your eye throughout the Santa Cruz Valley.

 Mary Kidnocker

“Fairy duster” summons magical images of early animated Disney films that feature singing figures happily dancing around dust-covered objects. However, in the desert there are two living specimens, also called fairy dusters, which can easily attract the eye of a passing visitor. Soon pink puffballs will be showing off along rocky washes, roadsides, and HOA common areas, as well as in private landscape designs.

Native fairy dusters (Calliandra eriophylla) are 3-foot tall shrubs which look much like mounds of pink cotton candy during this time of year. Fairy duster foliage is evergreen to semi-evergreen, depending on temperature and moisture. Small, finely divided leaves give the plant a fern-like appearance even when it is not in bloom. This tough little plant is cold hardy down to at least 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The pink-flowered fairy duster blooms mainly in spring, and the other type," Baja red" (Calliandra californica), often blossoms year around.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

