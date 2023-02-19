“Fairy duster” summons magical images of early animated Disney films that feature singing figures happily dancing around dust-covered objects. However, in the desert there are two living specimens, also called fairy dusters, which can easily attract the eye of a passing visitor. Soon pink puffballs will be showing off along rocky washes, roadsides, and HOA common areas, as well as in private landscape designs.
Native fairy dusters (Calliandra eriophylla) are 3-foot tall shrubs which look much like mounds of pink cotton candy during this time of year. Fairy duster foliage is evergreen to semi-evergreen, depending on temperature and moisture. Small, finely divided leaves give the plant a fern-like appearance even when it is not in bloom. This tough little plant is cold hardy down to at least 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The pink-flowered fairy duster blooms mainly in spring, and the other type," Baja red" (Calliandra californica), often blossoms year around.
Its bright scarlet flowers grow in tight clusters of 8 to 12, producing another puffball look. Larger than the native variety, this shrub can grow 5 to 7 feet high and wide. It is considered moderately cold tender, enduring temperatures into the lower 20s, and is very tolerant of the desert’s extreme summer heat.
The magic of fairy dusters is their funky flowers. These have barely visible petals and long, silky stamens resembling tiny feather dusters or fancy little powder puffs. Small flat pods follow the flowers. When mature, the pods explosively pop open, ejecting seeds for some distance. The remaining pod envelope often hangs onto the plant for a long period.
Both hummingbirds and butterflies are attracted to the nectar-rich flowers of all fairy dusters. However, the brilliant red Baja flowers are favored by most hummingbirds. Either type of fairy duster is best planted in spring in full sun. During the first year after planting, water once a week during the summer heat. Be aware that new transplants may be tempting to browsing rabbits and deer.
After plants are established, water every two weeks in summer and once a month in winter. Fairy dusters require no fertilizer and are not susceptible to pests or disease. After a few growing seasons, the Baja variety may become somewhat leggy or sparse. If this happens, cut it back to 24 inches from the ground in early spring to encourage a fuller plant. As with most native plants, fairy dusters add to the overall natural appearance of the desert landscape when allowed to develop into their chosen form.
Now back to that animated film character. Add colorful nectar-rich flowers, unique pod activity, the antics of visiting butterflies and hummingbirds, and it becomes obvious that every desert landscape should have at least one or two fairy dusters!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
