On Saturday, April 15, Green Valley Gardeners will present their annual Garden Tour. The self-guided tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include five private gardens. After a colder-than-usual winter, these gardens show very little sign of the cold temperatures and high winds. In fact, they look amazing!
Three gardens are located in booming Quail Creek. Each is along winding, picturesque streets lined with comfortable homes. For variety, the remaining two are in established northern Green Valley neighborhoods. A map and detailed driving instructions are included with each ticket.
Proceeds from this major fundraiser support Green Valley Gardeners’ projects such as free gardening seminars, development and maintenance of The Arid Garden, Desert Meadows Park, Gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch, Allen Ogden Community Garden of Sahuarita and beautification of various boulevard medians around the area.
The first site is in Casa Paloma I and dates from the mid-1970s. However, the compact garden is brimming with new plants. This is because the gardener is an enthusiastic plant propagator, unable to resist trying to grow something from any “small slip” of a found plant. The compact space contains an unbelievable number of flowering plants. Ask the gardener her favorite plant and the reply is, “Anything that blooms.”
For folks with a small, city-like space, here is a good example of how to create room for gardening while adding a certain uniqueness to the area. A part of the original back patio has been redone so it can be used as additional potting area, secure storage for garden supplies and winter protection for cold sensitive plants. And guess what? Just over the back yard wall is another totally different garden that is mostly green, filled with large prickly pear plants and healthy cactus. This volunteer-busy homeowner has used creativity and “elbow grease” to enlarge a small space for accommodating a large plant collection.
A short drive north is Site 2 with a large terraced backyard, referred to by friends as “The Botanical Garden.” Here, the number of showy plants and trees is mind-boggling. With imagination and a good eye, a large multi-level space has been turned into a vast stage for both common and unique plant varieties. You will find a large collection of agaves, mangaves, native and exotic trees, cactus and many succulents both in containers and in the ground. There are one-of-a-kind oddities that fascinate the curious, as well as more recognizable varieties loaded with spring blossoms.
These former Wisconsin residents spend many hours in the garden, doing all the upkeep themselves. Among the many plants, garden art pieces pop…to balance or color, some to surprise, others just for fun! Talk with the Master Gardeners present, peruse the array of unique plants, and you may not want to leave this site.
In Quail Creek there are three up-to-date, beautifully maintained landscapes. Site 3 is the pride of the resident artist and her gardening-enthusiast spouse. Occupying a large corner lot, the front yard includes a non-fruiting olive tree surrounded by plants chosen by the former suburban Philadelphia homeowners.
Overlooking the attractive plantings is a cozy front courtyard anchored by a picturesque turret. This homeowner, a former board member of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, knows his plants. Being big fans of Arizona’s hummingbird varieties, they selected many plants because of the appeal to the tiny acrobats.
Continue through the gate to the expansive rear yard where there are collections of container plants, one of which was gifted to the homeowner when he was in high school… and it is still thriving! Further view the large covered seating area, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and even a guest casita. This property can easily be described as “paradise on the corner.”
A short distance away and you will approach Site 4 which is truly a “cactus lover’s utopia.” From miniscule mammillaria to giant Trichocereus cactus, this property is often full of seasonal blossoms. Each plant is selected and tended by the homeowners. Here you will see another large collection of cactus and succulents scattered around both the front and back yards. Feel free to take notes and photographs of all the colors and textures.
Nearby Site 5 completes an inspiring tour of some of the most interesting landscapes in the Valley. A large, spreading palo verde tree envelopes this front yard. Beneath it grow native Hesperaloe, slipper plant and an impressive “Blue Glow” hybrid agave. These hands-on gardeners used ideas and methods received from friends and local professionals to create a year-round garden. Many plants came from local plant sales.
The formerly flat backyard was renovated three years ago with mounds, groupings and added boulders… all viewed from the large patio with its many potted plants. Notice the lush green growth along the arroyo at the back yard wall which adds privacy to the setting. Over the past seven years, this retired PGA professional and his spouse have worked together to create a haven for outdoor living.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
