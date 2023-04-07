On Saturday, April 15, Green Valley Gardeners will present their annual Garden Tour. The self-guided tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include five private gardens. After a colder-than-usual winter, these gardens show very little sign of the cold temperatures and high winds. In fact, they look amazing!

Three gardens are located in booming Quail Creek. Each is along winding, picturesque streets lined with comfortable homes. For variety, the remaining two are in established northern Green Valley neighborhoods. A map and detailed driving instructions are included with each ticket.

IMG_0887 crop.JPG

A perfect mountain view is entertainment enough from this picturesque terrace also overlooking the homeowner’s native plant collection at tour Site 1.
IMG_0875 crop.JPG

This is but an example of the many unique plants and colorful surprises at Site 2 in northern Green Valley.
IMG_0860 crop.JPG

Tour Site 4 has a pretty corner lot in Quail Creek, just right for showing off the homeowner’s cactus and colorful blooming aloes.


Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?