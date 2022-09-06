Green Valley Gardeners: Exotic trees in the desert

In general, native trees have adapted to desert soils, temperatures and low rainfall.
In general, native trees have adapted to desert soils, temperatures and low rainfall.
Most are members of the pea family, producing seed pods and able to convert unusable nitrogen in the atmosphere into compounds they can use.
Non-native or exotic trees often require continued supplemental water, growing poorly without irrigation. They often sucker heavily and become weedy if not regularly maintained. Additionally, there is a concern about these trees polluting the gene pool of native species by cross-pollination.
However, landscape designers often prefer the shapes, sizes, and textures that exotic trees may offer. These trees may also provide bold flowers, strong scents, and edible fruits. Frequently growing larger with more leaf surface, exotics may provide better shade than natives. When taller, they provide perches and safe nest sites for birds such as raptors. Following are examples of a few exotics found locally.
• African Sumac, a beautiful shade tree, is among popular exotics in this area. Due to its ongoing fallen leaf litter and year-around pollen, this tree may soon be on Arizona’s illegal-to-sell list.
• Eucalyptus species are favored roosts for owls and hawks. These trees regularly shed much leaf and bark litter, and can become somewhat dangerous because of branch drop.
• Chilean Mesquite canopy grows rapidly but the tree blows over easily, heaves sidewalks, and pollutes the Mesquite gene pool.
• Chinese Pistache grows into a large, deciduous tree providing great summer shade plus brilliant autumn color in hues of red, orange, and yellow.
• Texas Ebony, although exotic, is considered to be one of the finest trees in the Southwest. It fits into the “desert character” and is favored by horticulturalists and landscape designers.
There are obviously good and less-desirable traits with nearly every tree, whether native or exotic, in the tropics or in the desert. Do your research and then make a thoughtful choice for the future.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
