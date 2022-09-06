Green Valley Gardeners: Exotic trees in the desert

Part of the beauty of exotic Eucalyptus trees is the bright, shiny, bark-covered trunks that attract the eye from afar.

 Mary Kidnocker photos

In general, native trees have adapted to desert soils, temperatures and low rainfall.

Most are members of the pea family, producing seed pods and able to convert unusable nitrogen in the atmosphere into compounds they can use.

Green Valley Gardeners: Exotic trees in the desert

Texas Ebony with its unique, crooked branching and dense foliage has become a favored desert tree, despite not being among natives.


