Green Valley Gardeners: Enjoy Easter lilies for the season

Easter Lilies (Lilium longiflorum) are the fourth largest crop in wholesale value in the United States’ gift-plant marketplace, surpassed in sales only by Poinsettias, Mums, and Azaleas. Recently these sophisticated, sweet-scented white trumpet flowers have filled floral shops, garden centers, and nurseries.
There is still time to add this seasonal image to the celebration. When buying an Easter Lily, look for a plant with blossoms in various stages, from tight buds to open flowers. Foliage should be deep green and dense from the soil line upward.
Upon arriving home, remove any decorative foil from the container that can hinder drainage. The foil may be left on for a few days if a hole is punched in the bottom to allow surplus water to escape.
Easter Lilies in containers require humidity. Line the bottom of a saucer or pie tin with small gravel, then cover the pebbles with water. Set the potted plant onto the gravel, keeping it away from drafts and heat sources.
If keeping your plant indoors, bright indirect light is preferred with daytime temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the plant in a cool room at night, and the flowers will remain intact longer. Pinch off the yellow anthers inside each bloom as it opens. Removing any spent flowers as they begin to fade will encourage extended bloom.
For at least one month after purchasing the lily, fertilizing is not recommended. This is because forced lilies have been grown in greenhouses and been given adequate fertilizer in the soil to feed them for at least 30 days. Water the plant only when the soil feels dry to the touch, being cautious to not overwater. Pinch off blooms when they fade. Allow the foliage to die back naturally, which will re-energize the remaining bulb.
Keep in mind that Easter Lily bulbs like their roots in the shade (such as beneath a generous layer of mulch) … and their heads in the sun.
When there is an absence of frost danger, trim away any dead foliage and plant the bulb outdoors. A location with six hours of daily sunlight is preferred. Water frequently during dry periods and retain a good layer of mulch. When new growth is approximately 3 inches above the ground, feed the plant with a complete fertilizer (such as 10-10-10). These bulbs do best when planted during their dormant period, either in spring or autumn.
An area along the California-Oregon border has become known as “Easter Lily Capital of the World.” It produces nearly 12 million bulbs for shipment to commercial greenhouses throughout the United States and Canada. When well- cared-for, these bulbs will multiply yearly … giving added meaning to the season.
