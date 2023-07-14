The average hot desert summer can be tricky for plants, especially for non-natives and those already stressed from the record-breaking temperatures and dry air. Following are a few questions recently asked by both new and long-time residents about growing plants in the desert.
Something seems to be eating the leaves from my Valencia orange tree, yet I cannot find insects on it. Any ideas?
It often takes close and careful inspection to reveal the orange dog caterpillar, which is well disguised as a bird dropping on citrus. When found, pick it from the tree and toss away. Surprise... if you touch this caterpillar’s head, orange horns will quickly pop out to add a bit more drama!
My prickly pear plant is developing small white protrusions all over. What is going on and should I take action?
Now beginning to show up on many prickly pear are conspicuous cottony masses of soft white wax. When crushed, the white spot magically turns into a deep red “blob.” This is cochineal scale, a sucking insect that creates the wax covering for protection of females and their egg masses. Vast infestations can weaken or occasionally kill the plants. To remove, a blast of water from the garden hose will expose and wash away the insects.
We have a large bare spot in the front yard east of the house. Any suggestions for easy-to-grow groundcovers?
How about a mat of dense, gray-green evergreen leaves with so many small white flowers that it often appears snow-covered! Myoporum is well-adapted to desert conditions, with one plant spreading by rooting-stems that can easily cover a 6-foot diameter site. Also, take a look at moss verbena, trailing indigo bush, and purple or white trailing lantana.
Our cactus plants and prickly pear are wrinkling and appear thinner. Should I water them if there is no rainfall soon?
A long, deep soaking of even desert plants should help them survive until monsoon season rains begin. Measure to be sure moisture is reaching the roots. With the long period of low humidity, high temperatures and lack of rain, any desert trees, shrubs, succulents, annuals and perennials not on drip irrigation may also be given a slow, deep drink now.
A large plant on our property is currently producing a very tall stalk with what looks like flowers at the top. We are told it is a desert spoon and that these plants bloom only once before dying. Can this be prevented?
You are correct that many desert spoon plants are now in the blooming stage. However, unlike similar agave plants, the desert spoons do not die after flowering. After enjoying the bloom session, you may safely remove the remaining flower stalk or leave it in place to be used by harmless insects for raising their young.
Hopefully, some of the above information will be of help to successfully maintain your summer landscape. For any unanswered questions, call a Master Gardener at 520-648-0808 on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
