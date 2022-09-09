IMG_5393.JPG

These graceful Desert Spoon plants (Dasylirion longissimum) do not have the backward-turned spikes on their leaf edges that the more common varieties have.

 MARY KIDNOCKER FOR THE GREEN VALLEY NEWS

A common question from new desert dwellers is, “I was told this plant will die after it blooms. Is that right?” This query is often the result of mistaken identity.

It has long, sharp-ended leaves, spreads from the ground up, and sends up tall flower stalks with unique flower clusters. Is the mystery plant a Desert Spoon or perhaps an Agave?



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

