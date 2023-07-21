With moisture currently so scarce in the desert, perhaps it is time to discuss the most drought-tolerant perennial in North America. By shedding its foliage and branches during drought, the Creosote bush (Larrea tridentata) can live for at least three years without rain. Long-lived, a Mojave Desert specimen has been carbon-dated at over 11,000 years of age!
Liquid creosote is an oily, volatile substance formed by the distillation of various tars. Highly toxic, it has been used chiefly as a preservative of wood for fence posts, utility poles, and railroad ties for many years.
Creosote is also a robust shrub covering thousands of square miles throughout the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts. Its common name comes from the resinous odor of the foliage, especially after even the briefest of showers. Additionally, it has been referred to as a “natural chemical factory” because it produces a number of compounds that protect it from many insects, fungi and herbivores.
Jack rabbits are the only mammal known to consume creosote leaves. Several insects are associated with this shrub including over 20 bee species that feed only on its flowers. There are also a creosote grasshopper and a creosote katydid that have specialized digestive systems making them able to use the foliage as a food source.
Botanical research has shown that the root systems of mature creosote are so efficient at absorbing water that fallen seeds from nearby plants often cannot get enough water to germinate. This creates “dead zones” around each creosote bush, making the desert floor appear to have been planted in evenly-spaced, orchard-like rows.
Creosote is very slow to mature after planted, usually taking a long time before showing signs of new growth. Immature plants should have supplemental water for the first three to five years. Continued overhead watering can cause leaves to turn brown and die, so water only at the plant base. Maturing at five or more feet tall and wide, Creosotes prefer full sun, do not need fertilizing, and are cold hardy down to -5℉.
During springtime tiny, bright yellow flowers cover the bushes. Next comes round fruits covered with a soft white fuzzy “down.” In the home landscape, creosote bushes can be used as accent plants, to soften commonly thorny desert plants, to give light shade, and to add a certain “desert character.” However, nothing else provides the environment with the sharp, spicy scent that welcomes each fresh monsoon season rainfall.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
