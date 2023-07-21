IMG_2379.JPG

This closeup of a creosote bush shows the profusion of small yellow blossoms along with a few already-developed fruits in their fuzzy white coats.

 Mary Kidnocker

With moisture currently so scarce in the desert, perhaps it is time to discuss the most drought-tolerant perennial in North America. By shedding its foliage and branches during drought, the Creosote bush (Larrea tridentata) can live for at least three years without rain. Long-lived, a Mojave Desert specimen has been carbon-dated at over 11,000 years of age!

Liquid creosote is an oily, volatile substance formed by the distillation of various tars. Highly toxic, it has been used chiefly as a preservative of wood for fence posts, utility poles, and railroad ties for many years.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

