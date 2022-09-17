IMG_5168.JPG

An eclectic collection of container-filled plants is colorfully displayed on bakers' racks ready to greet front-door visitors.

 Mary Kidnocker

Plants growing in containers provide a certain flair and old-world character to the home landscape. Why not become a bit inspired and create a container garden for the coming cool season?

Form, foliage, and flowers can become focal points of plants in pots. Often the containers themselves are eye-catching. This can be a practical way to get a bold, lush appearance in a small space. Do not be afraid to mix materials, styles, or sizes of pots.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?