Plants growing in containers provide a certain flair and old-world character to the home landscape. Why not become a bit inspired and create a container garden for the coming cool season?
Form, foliage, and flowers can become focal points of plants in pots. Often the containers themselves are eye-catching. This can be a practical way to get a bold, lush appearance in a small space. Do not be afraid to mix materials, styles, or sizes of pots.
In the desert, many types of plants lend themselves to growing in containers, especially cactus and succulents. Small cactus such as Mammillarias, Aloe, Victoria Regina Agave, and Hedgehogs are well-suited for pots. A silver-gray plant makes a great foil for surrounding green plants. Allow cactus to sit a week after potting before watering.
When planting in containers, add a few plants that can be kept season-to-season.
Among these are: Alyssum, Artemisia, Jasmine, and Plumbago.
For hanging baskets, consider cascading succulents such as Burro’s Tail Sedum or String-of-Pearls. Crown-of-Thorns, a euphorbia, with its sculptured form and con-tinuously blooming red flowers looks great in a simple round clay pot.
Cool season annuals such as Pansy, Petunia, Calendula, Snapdragon, Stock, and Sweet Alyssum are perfect for containers. For intense color, combine and group from the many selections currently available.
Even edibles such as Lettuce, Spinach, or Swiss Chard are especially suited to pots. Herbs such as Parsley, Basil, Fennel, Thyme, and Radicchio grow well in containers, as do nearly-invasive Mints and Oregano.
One of the most important ingredients for successful container gardening is a soil mix that allows proper drainage. It should have enough body to hold sufficient water and nutrients, but be light enough to provide open spaces for good drainage and air movement. A high-quality cactus mix containing pumice is a good choice.
To feed potted plants, add time-release fertilizer such as Osmocote to the soil.
Because it does not last as long in the desert, plan to distribute it more often than is recommended on the package.
Keep the container off the ground so air can circulate beneath. Commercially available “feet” work better than a saucer. Spray plants weekly with water to clean off any dust, debris, or mites. Hand watering is best, so your plants can be closely observed for any developing problems.
A Tucson landscape designer once said, “The desert has an overall masculine appearance, but planting in pots gives us a chance to add a bit of gentleness into the setting.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
