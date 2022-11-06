When chilly weather arrives, many plants “take a rest.” They then require only enough moisture to keep them from dehydrating. Generally, typical landscape plants can use three to five times less water during winter than in summer.
The “1-2-3 Rule” can be followed by using a soil probe or rebar length, whether watered by drip irrigation or hand watering. Water small plants such as seasonal annuals, groundcovers and cactus to a depth of 1-foot. Medium-size plants, such as shrubs should be watered to a depth of 2-feet. Water large plants, such as trees, to a depth of 3-feet.
Cool weather is a signal to reset the irrigation timer when using a drip irrigation system. It is important to seasonally vary the frequency it comes on, but leave the duration of each watering cycle the same. Guidelines suggest that most established trees, shrubs and citrus will need to be watered once every 14 to 21 days. Perennials and groundcovers can use water every 10 to 14 days.
Approximately one hour after watering, push the probe into the ground close to the plant. It will slide easily through wet soil but be difficult or impossible to push through dry soil. Upon pulling it out of the ground, measure how deep it went. This will show how far down the water has moved. If not deep enough, continue watering until you can easily slide the probe to the recommended depth.
You will discover that soils vary greatly from one location to another. You may find patches of sand where the water quickly disappears. There may be clay heavy enough to become waterlogged easily. Layers of hardpan, often called “caliche,” can stop drainage. Much of the local soil contains many rocks which interfere with pushing the probe into the ground without multiple trials.
Keep in mind that most water-absorbing plant roots are near the drip line beneath the outer edge of the plant canopy. Therefore, watering should be at the drip line rather than close to the base or trunk. Drip irrigation emitters should be located at this point, and water will spread down and out as it soaks the soil, reaching the entire root zone.
Although requiring more frequent watering, plants in containers are also very susceptible to rot, so take care not to overwater. A simple, inexpensive moisture meter can be a valuable tool for potted plants. These devices may not be totally accurate but are indicators of the root area's wetness. A good rule of thumb is that they should register halfway between dry and wet when pushed into the soil.
To determine the best watering frequency for your landscape, inspect plants regularly for stress caused by under or overwatering. Remember that “The best garden monitor is the gardener’s shadow.”
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone