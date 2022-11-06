Mexican Purple Sage

This perky Mexican Purple Sage bush is at its height of bloom. However, as temperatures become cooler, it will fade into its winter rest period and require little supplemental water.

 Mary Kidnocker

When chilly weather arrives, many plants “take a rest.” They then require only enough moisture to keep them from dehydrating. Generally, typical landscape plants can use three to five times less water during winter than in summer.

The “1-2-3 Rule” can be followed by using a soil probe or rebar length, whether watered by drip irrigation or hand watering. Water small plants such as seasonal annuals, groundcovers and cactus to a depth of 1-foot. Medium-size plants, such as shrubs should be watered to a depth of 2-feet. Water large plants, such as trees, to a depth of 3-feet.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

