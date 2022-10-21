As seasons change, so do the gardening inquiries, especially those coming from new winter residents. Following are a few examples received over the years.
Should I feed the cactus growing in my yard?
During March through October, apply half-strength fertilizer and water to cactus and succulents once a month. This is the season when they are actively growing and therefore need the extra care.
Any tips on planting bare-rooted Ocotillo?
The first month after planting Ocotillo, spray the exterior of the plant daily; otherwise, the success rate is more like 50%.
Also, a number of nurseries have Ocotillo plants begun from seed, which are more likely to survive and thrive.
What are the small trees growing in the parking lot islands at Continental Shopping Plaza?
With silvery thin leaves and yellow rod-like flowers, these Australian natives are Mulga Acacia (A. aneura) trees. This low maintenance, drought tolerant, evergreen tree is cold hardy into the low-20s Fahrenheit, and slow growing.
Do my ornamental grasses need to be on drip irrigation?
Regardless of variety, all such grasses need supplemental watering, either by drip irrigation or reliable hand watering.
What is the name of the many plants with clusters of tiny, bright gold flowers now in full bloom at The Arid Garden?
Dogweed (Dyssodia) is a low-growing perennial with delicate, aromatic foliage and petite flowers blooming intermittently from spring through late autumn. It provides both nectar and larval food for the tiny "Dainty Sulfur" butterfly. None of these plants you see at The Arid Garden was ever planted, all are volunteers!
Are there any vines that can be grown in deep, full shade on a trellis behind my garage?
A couple of examples of vines that thrive in full shade are Star Jasmine with its fragrant, delicate white flowers and Creeping Fig with daisy-like yellow blossoms. Keep in mind that the most challenging location for plants is the north side of the house, where there is no winter sun but scalding summer sun.
Coming from cold country, I have no idea which winter bedding plants can survive in the desert. Any suggestions?
Many varieties of annual plants grow quite successfully during our winters, and most are readily available at local nurseries. Among cool-season recommendations are these widely-familiar flowering plants: Viola, Pansies, Petunias, Sweet Alyssum, Stock, and Snapdragons.
Incidentally, a bonus with Snapdragons is that marauding javelinas do not bother them!
If your seasonal gardening questions have not been covered, there is help available at the Pima County Cooperative Extension Office. Master Gardeners are on duty Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until noon. You may also call 520-648-0808, leave your phone number, and someone will return your call.