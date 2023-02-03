cactus

Most cactus and succulents grow well in containers and can be easily moved as sunlight and conditions change.

After weeks of covering, uncovering, and re-covering cold-sensitive plants growing in our landscape, perhaps we should look at the possibility of planting in portable containers. Importantly, they can be moved to other spaces for winter protection, such as the patio, porch, courtyard, beneath trees or shrubs, and even inside the garage.

Throughout early history, ornate containers, pots, tubs, and vases became focal points of lavish gardens and modest cottages. For example, recycled food cans with labels intact did much to add a colorful dimension to early barrio gardens.



