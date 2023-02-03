After weeks of covering, uncovering, and re-covering cold-sensitive plants growing in our landscape, perhaps we should look at the possibility of planting in portable containers. Importantly, they can be moved to other spaces for winter protection, such as the patio, porch, courtyard, beneath trees or shrubs, and even inside the garage.
Throughout early history, ornate containers, pots, tubs, and vases became focal points of lavish gardens and modest cottages. For example, recycled food cans with labels intact did much to add a colorful dimension to early barrio gardens.
Today, growing plants in containers denotes flexibility. If a plant does not grow well in one place, simply move it to another. Containers allow gardening in even the smallest of spaces. Plants in pots can be rearranged to spotlight bloom or new growth. However, large plants can be heavy and awkward to move, so there are limitations.
Containers come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and material. Many gardeners prefer clay pots because clay breathes, allowing air to diffuse through the sides of the porous material. This makes for better root growth. Moisture also passes through clay, meaning more careful water management is necessary.
The use of discarded black plastic nursery pots is discouraged. Black causes heat buildup in the sun, damaging the roots inside. Plastic pots may be used but should be light in color. These are easy to clean, are lightweight, and need less watering, but they do not always hold up well in the desert’s extreme temperatures.
Flea markets and garage sales may offer a variety of imaginative containers that can be used as plant pots. Examples are wheelbarrows, old kettles, cans, or even old boots. These are fun, clever, usually reasonably priced, and can add a certain character to the landscape.
All containers must have one or more drainage holes. Poke holes through soft material with a hammer and nail or use an electric drill. Probably the most important element to successful container gardening is quality soil that drains well. Commercial potting soil is locally available, or you can mix your own.
If mixing your own, it's recommended to use equal parts peat moss, perlite, vermiculite and sand. Nurseries and garden centers also carry “cactus mix” containing pumice, which is perfect for cactus and succulents.
Once planted, containers need to be watered daily. Continue watering containers that are smaller than five gallons in size daily, especially during spring and summer. Water before the plant wilts. Cactus and succulents also need watering; however, wait until the soil has dried. Use of an inexpensive moisture meter makes judgment easier. A large variety of plants lend themselves to containers. Annuals and perennials, cactus and succulents, herbs and vegetables, shrubs and small trees all flourish in pots.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
