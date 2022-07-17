Green Valley Gardeners: Common Mesquite tree varieties for the desert

The Honey Mesquite tree in the foreground has become popular with landscapers because of its smaller size and graceful, ferny foliage.
Benefits of Mesquite trees have previously been discussed here. However, there is not just one variety of this common tree. In the Santa Cruz Valley, several types are regularly found under cultivation. All are valued members of the legume family, meaning that they are able to restore needed nitrogen to the desert soil.
Generally, Mesquite trees are deciduous and produce volumes of bean pods. The pods are a food source for livestock, wildlife, and humans. Mesquite varieties are usually found below 5,500-feet elevations in the Sonoran, Chihuahuan, and Mojave deserts.
The Honey Mesquite (Prosopis glandulosa) grows to only 10 to 20 feet high with a 12-inch diameter trunk. This small tree produces clusters of fragrant, creamy-yellow flowers in May. Leaves are yellow-green and its smooth brown bark roughens with age. It has pairs of stout thorns where leaves attach to the branches.
Even with thorns, this tree has become a favorite in home landscapes because of its lush, fern-like foliage.
Another smaller tree is the Screwbean Mesquite (P. pubescens) which has spiny, twisted branches and unique hard, spiraled, bronze pods. The red-brown smooth bark of the trunk reaches only 8 inches in diameter. Narrow leaves are a dull green with hefty thorns where attached to the branch. This tree blooms from May through August with small clusters of pale-yellow flowers. When mature, the screw-like pods drop in clusters and make interesting additions to craft projects.
Native Velvet Mesquite (P. velutina) is one of the few desert trees with enough nectar to make honey. This large tree can reach 30 feet high with a 24-inch diameter trunk. Branches have 2-inch straight thorns and narrow, dull-green, compound leaves. Bark is smooth and dark brown, later separating into shaggy strips. Its small, yellow and fragrant flowers appear in April and often again during August monsoon season. Resulting slender, brown pods are up to 8 inches long. With a tap root often over 100 feet deep, this Mesquite is able to reach underground water and survive long drought periods.
Most frequently selected for area landscaping is the Chilean Mesquite (P. chilensis). Often referred to as “thornless hybrid Mesquite,” it is drought tolerant and a fast grower in either full sun or shade. Many homeowners prefer this variety because it is thornless, produces a lush green canopy, and has large pea-like green pods.
With abundant water, the Chilean Mesquite can produce large dense canopies with often-limited root systems. In high winds, these are easily damaged, often uprooted. With regular deep irrigation, seasonal pruning, and careful staking, they can be helped to resist wind damage. When pruning a young Chilean, remove no more than 20% of the canopy to encourage root development. Stake only when absolutely necessary and for just a short period.
The light shade that Mesquite trees provide offers the right amount of protection for other plants of the desert. Mesquites also exemplify the individuality, adaptability, and toughness that is the desert.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.