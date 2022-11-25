prickly pear

This attention-grabbing native Santa Rita Prickly Pear is in full bloom as it welcomes visitors to a Sahuarita home with its contrasting brilliant colors after another cool season.

 Mary Kidnocker

During cool seasons, certain cactus can add an explosion of cheer by their skin color, dazzling flowers, or unique spines. Here are a few recommendations to enhance the desert landscape, especially applicable for winter visitors.

The Arizona Rainbow Cactus (Echinocereus rigidissimus v. rubrispinus) is suggested for containers or small cactus gardens. This petite plant matures at nine inches high, with short spines that wrap around the erect stem in showy bands of red and white. Young plants form a cluster, and when very small, a ring of pink-to-magenta spring flowers appear.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?