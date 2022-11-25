During cool seasons, certain cactus can add an explosion of cheer by their skin color, dazzling flowers, or unique spines. Here are a few recommendations to enhance the desert landscape, especially applicable for winter visitors.
The Arizona Rainbow Cactus (Echinocereus rigidissimus v. rubrispinus) is suggested for containers or small cactus gardens. This petite plant matures at nine inches high, with short spines that wrap around the erect stem in showy bands of red and white. Young plants form a cluster, and when very small, a ring of pink-to-magenta spring flowers appear.
Fire Barrel Cactus produce bright red spines. Several Barrel Cactus in this collection look much alike until blooming. Commercially available are: Ferocactus pringlei, with red and yellow flowers; F. stainesii, with orange; and F. gracilis, with red. These living sculptures can grow to five feet high and two feet in diameter. When backlit by the sun or wet after a sprinkling, the rich red spines gleam like neon!
Consider Golden Barrel Cactus (Echinocactus grusonii) to contrast with the red barrels. Radiant gold spines emphasize the distinctive barrel shape, making it a perfect focal point. As this plant ages, it becomes fatter and often produces small round arms projecting from its sides, putting on an expanded colorful show.
Commonly called Devil’s Tongue (Ferocactus latispinus), this barrel produces a large, purple-lavender flower in late winter. Most of the year, the plant appears quite ordinary and may be overlooked. Then on a cool day, it unexpectedly decides to be noticed. Easy care, this barrel is a good choice because of its uniquely brilliant blossom.
Depending on the variety, Mammillaria or Pincushion Cactus may bloom any time of year. There are at least 250 varieties of these sun-loving plants, most of which are small, globe-shaped, and thickly covered with spines. Most bear rings of tiny flowers around the crown, often in shades of pink. There are commonly two or three flushes of bloom spread throughout the year, whether in containers or in the garden.
Purple Prickly Pear (Opuntia santa-rita) adds unique color to the winter landscape. Its lovely lavender-gray pads gradually turn to deep purple with low temperatures and dry air. This native prickly pear has become a symbol of the rocky soils of both the Sonora and Chihuahua Deserts.
Easy to maintain, drought tolerant, cold hardy, and desert-adapted… with these traits and the vibrant colors they can add to the winter environment, why not consider these cactus for your landscape?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
