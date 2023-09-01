Each September in the Arid Garden, these stunning maximilian sunflowers (Helianthus maximiliani) are covered with bright yellow flowers. Blossoms are smaller than the more familiar conventional sunflowers, but the group expands yearly with the flower numbers increasing.
In many parts of the country, it will soon be time to think about raking colorful leaves, carving pumpkins, football rivalries, potted red geraniums on the porch and opening windows to crisp nights.
In the desert, September brings fewer 100-degree temperatures, less humidity and an obvious shortening of daylight hours. Here, autumn’s arrival is celebrated by emerging from summer’s air-conditioned hibernation and spending time on the patio and in the garden.
Monsoon season leftovers still to be dealt with are lingering grasshoppers, flying beetles in their metallic suits, large black cactus beetles slowly devouring cactus, spider webs sewing up pathways and busy ants carrying away litter. The outdoor tempo picks up as fall’s shadows grow.
There are also early autumn chores to be tended to. For example, shaggy heat-damaged geraniums may be cut back heavily now. This will stimulate the growth of new shoots and encourage flowers during winter, their favorite season in the desert.
In September, remove spent blooms from roses and prune lightly. To encourage fall flowering, cut away any dead or damaged canes and shoots. Reduce remaining canes by one-third. Scratch a rose fertilizer into the soil surface and then water thoroughly.
To encourage new growth on heat-stressed plants, apply a light application of water-soluble, high-nitrogen fertilizer. Granular ammonium sulfate (21-0-0),
a cost-effective option, may be spread around plants, then watered in. A
complete fertilizer such as Miracle-Gro can be diluted with water and poured around the plant base. Continue watering on a regular basis and watch annuals and perennials recover with the coming lower temperatures.
In the vegetable garden, begin sowing cool-weather crops as soon as daytime temperatures consistently remain below 100℉. Plant seed of beets, carrots, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, leeks, peas and turnips. Onion sets and transplants of broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, chives and Brussels sprouts can also be planted when available in garden centers.
Winter herbs such as cilantro, parsley, sage, thyme and oregano may be set out during September. These herbs like lots of sunshine and monthly fertilizing with a complete, water-soluble plant food.
Check citrus trees for any soil that may have washed up against the trunks during monsoon rains. Clean off soil from the trunks. Early September is also the time to apply the last feeding of the year. Use citrus fertilizer and water thoroughly.
Splitting and cracking of oranges and tangerines may be noticeable this month. This occurs as the fruit grows and rinds cannot expand enough. The damaged fruit should be discarded because it will attract fruit flies and other insects. When inspecting, look for orange dog caterpillars, the larvae of swallowtail butterflies which can weaken young trees. These caterpillars resemble bird droppings on the leaves. Hand-picking is the recommended method of disposal.
October is one of the busiest months for planting in the garden. Take time now to look over what is available, do research on plant requirements, pick your preferred space in the garden, and be ready to plant.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
