IMG_5410.JPG

Each September in the Arid Garden, these stunning maximilian sunflowers (Helianthus maximiliani) are covered with bright yellow flowers. Blossoms are smaller than the more familiar conventional sunflowers, but the group expands yearly with the flower numbers increasing.

 Mary Kidnocker

In many parts of the country, it will soon be time to think about raking colorful leaves, carving pumpkins, football rivalries, potted red geraniums on the porch and opening windows to crisp nights.

In the desert, September brings fewer 100-degree temperatures, less humidity and an obvious shortening of daylight hours. Here, autumn’s arrival is celebrated by emerging from summer’s air-conditioned hibernation and spending time on the patio and in the garden.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?