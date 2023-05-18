IMG_1790.JPG

With its bright red bottlebrush-like flowers and slightly cascading branches, the weeping bottlebrush tree is a picture of Oriental grace when moving in even a light breeze.

 Mary Kidnocker

Trees with a weeping form add another dimension to a desert garden. Following are three examples that grow well in this area and will add their special presence to a landscape filled with typical desert plants.

Chinese Elm (Ulmus parvifolia), also called “drake elm,” is the only elm tree that can grow successfully in the deserts of Arizona. This fast-growing tree can add one to three feet per season, reaching a mature height of 30 to 50 feet. Its graceful, slightly cascading branches spread much like a crown, producing excellent shade. Clusters of serrated, dark green leaves turn to pale yellow in autumn followed by winter shedding.



Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. 

