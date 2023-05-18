Trees with a weeping form add another dimension to a desert garden. Following are three examples that grow well in this area and will add their special presence to a landscape filled with typical desert plants.
Chinese Elm (Ulmus parvifolia), also called “drake elm,” is the only elm tree that can grow successfully in the deserts of Arizona. This fast-growing tree can add one to three feet per season, reaching a mature height of 30 to 50 feet. Its graceful, slightly cascading branches spread much like a crown, producing excellent shade. Clusters of serrated, dark green leaves turn to pale yellow in autumn followed by winter shedding.
Besides weeping branches, another attribute of this Oriental native is its striking bark of mottled gray and orange-red which flakes off seasonally in small sheets. Winter hardy, the elm grows best with six or more hours of sun daily, and is largely both pest and disease free. On the LaPosada campus, both Park Centre and Morningside Roads are lined with mature Chinese Elms.
Honey mesquite (Prosopis glandulosa) has wide, pale green deciduous leaflets and is cold hardy. This small hybrid mesquite has softly-cascading branches, creating a weeping canopy with sharp thorns and medium gray bark. It makes a lovely sight softly blowing in a gentle breeze.
Widely grown around the world, honey mesquite’s yellow spike-like flowers are often used to make a tea. Native Americans cooked both the pods and seeds, occasionally adding water to produce a fermented beverage. A word of caution is to only use pods of this mesquite that are picked fresh off the tree, not showing signs of boring beetle holes which may contain a toxic fungus.
In well-drained soil, weeping bottlebrush tree (Callistemon viminalis) is fast-growing, reaching up to 30 feet tall. This tree likes the desert’s acidic soil and full sun to light shade. It is considered to be drought-tolerant but does best with regular irrigation. Bottlebrush, with its unique flowers, is well-suited for hedges or Mediterranean gardens. Virtually disease- and pest-free, it is also deer resistant. Prepare to regularly remove any spent flowers to encourage continued bloom.
This showy evergreen is an Australian native which attracts hummingbirds, song birds and butterflies. Among the popular varieties of this colorful tree are dwarf “Little John” and white-flowered “lemon” bottlebrush.
Trees with even slightly weeping branches add movement and interest to the desert landscape which is often filled with stationary cactus and succulents. Why not add a bit of diversity into the environment to take advantage of the daily breezes?
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area.
